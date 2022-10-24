footer logo
HomeSearch

Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Miami Heat Release Injury Report on 6x All-Star

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Mon Oct 24 2022

Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Miami Heat Release Injury Report on 6x All-Star

Oct 22, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) enters the court during pregame ceremonies before a game against the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler have made a rather awkward start to the NBA season. They will be looking to beat the Raptors back-to-back.

The Miami Heat finally won their first game of the season when they faced off against the Toronto Raptors. And Jimmy Butler is the one towing the team across the line.

His 24-5-4 was enough to beat the Raptors. In this back-to-back, the Miami Heat will look to add to their momentum and make it two wins in a row. They will need Butler to lead the line.

But will he play the second game against the Raptors?

Also read: DeMar DeRozan Emulates Michael Jordan While Schooling his “Son” in the Season Opener for Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat release injury reports for all their players

As per Miami Heat’s injury reports, Jimmy Butler will indeed feature for the game. There was no notable change from the last time out. Only Victor Oldaipo and Omer Yurtseven are the guys missing in action.

The Heat will still be without Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin, both have been suspended.  On the other end, Scottie Barnes and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable.

Also read: “Be Aggressive!”: Kevin Durant provides Ben Simmons with same advice he got from Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid

Jimmy Butler looks to lead the perennial underdogs to a strong record and targets the NBA Finals

Butler has been solid since the start of the season and Miami are finding their feet. Max Strus and Tyler Herro have also contributed well.

Butler will be in good spirits this season. He just got his signature shoes on Li Ning and he joins a select group of people that have signature sneakers.

More colorways and more wins we hope.

Also read: “I Wanna View Myself as a DJ Khaled of This Country World”: $60 million Jimmy Butler Announces Country Album

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam