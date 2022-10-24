Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Miami Heat Release Injury Report on 6x All-Star

Oct 22, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) enters the court during pregame ceremonies before a game against the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler have made a rather awkward start to the NBA season. They will be looking to beat the Raptors back-to-back.

The Miami Heat finally won their first game of the season when they faced off against the Toronto Raptors. And Jimmy Butler is the one towing the team across the line.

His 24-5-4 was enough to beat the Raptors. In this back-to-back, the Miami Heat will look to add to their momentum and make it two wins in a row. They will need Butler to lead the line.

But will he play the second game against the Raptors?

Miami Heat release injury reports for all their players

As per Miami Heat’s injury reports, Jimmy Butler will indeed feature for the game. There was no notable change from the last time out. Only Victor Oldaipo and Omer Yurtseven are the guys missing in action.

No change on Heat injury report for Monday vs. Raptors:

Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Tendinosis

Omer Yurtseven, Out, Left Ankle; Impingement — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 23, 2022

The Heat will still be without Nikola Jovic and Caleb Martin, both have been suspended. On the other end, Scottie Barnes and Otto Porter Jr. are listed as questionable.

Jimmy Butler looks to lead the perennial underdogs to a strong record and targets the NBA Finals

Butler has been solid since the start of the season and Miami are finding their feet. Max Strus and Tyler Herro have also contributed well.

Jimmy Butler went for a game-high 24 PTS in the @MiamiHEAT victory! #KiaTipOff22 Jimmy Butler: 24 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST

Max Strus: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEATbY pic.twitter.com/b8rEPq60O4 — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

Butler will be in good spirits this season. He just got his signature shoes on Li Ning and he joins a select group of people that have signature sneakers.

Jimmy Butler made his season debut in his first signature shoe — the Li Ning JB 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/8A8WQ86yCi — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 20, 2022

More colorways and more wins we hope.