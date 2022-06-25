Basketball

“Allen Iverson and Chris Webber poured water on me, didn’t they?” When Lou Williams was hilariously given his rookie treatment by Sixers legends

“Allen Iverson and Chris Webber poured water on me, didn’t they?” When Lou Williams was hilariously given his rookie treatment by Sixers legends
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"You can't compare Lewis Hamilton and George Russell" - Former F1 driver offers opinion as Russell continues to outperform seven-time world champion
Next Article
The most recent plea for UFC release from Nate Diaz uses a Jake Paul video: Be done with it I've got bigger Sh*t to deal with
NBA Latest Post
“Allen Iverson and Chris Webber poured water on me, didn’t they?” When Lou Williams was hilariously given his rookie treatment by Sixers legends
“Allen Iverson and Chris Webber poured water on me, didn’t they?” When Lou Williams was hilariously given his rookie treatment by Sixers legends

Allen Iverson and Chris Webber once snuck up on Lou Williams during an interview in…