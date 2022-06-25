“Allen Iverson and Chris Webber poured water on me, didn’t they?” When Lou Williams was hilariously given his rookie treatment by Sixers legends

Allen Iverson and Chris Webber once snuck up on Lou Williams during an interview in his rookie season and poured water on him.

Lou Williams walked into a team led by Allen Iverson that still had championship aspirations when he was drafted 15th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2005 NBA Draft. After making it to the NBA Finals in 2001 and being 3 wins away from winning it all, Billy King and company stuck with trying to win a title with AI until 2006.

That 2005-06 season was quite the lackluster one for the Sixers. Despite Allen Iverson being ecstatic for the return of Maurice Cheeks on the bench as head coach and him averaging 33 points in 72 games played, they would win merely 38 games, which was actually 3 games more than expected prior to the season commencing.

Also read: “Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson came to the game with one thought, to score”: Isiah Thomas explains why the GSW MVP’s game resembles more to the 76ers legend’s than his own

The one thing going for Philly at the time was their young core of guys like Andre Iguodala, Kyle Korver, and of course, Lou Williams. Williams was taken under AI’s wing at the time but was most certainly not exempt from traditional rookie hazing.

Lou Williams has water poured on him by Allen Iverson and Chris Webber.

Allen Iverson was quite the lighthearted man and after establishing himself as a true superstar in the league, made sure that he was a part of giving his rookies their requisite rookie treatments. During an interview in his rookie season, AI, along with Chris Webber hilariously snuck up on Williams and drenched him in water.

Also read: “I worshipped the ground where Allen Iverson walked on”: Lou Williams tells the story of his first meeting with his childhood hero

This must’ve not been the first time Lou was pranked by ‘The Answer’ as he immediately guessed that it was him after having water poured all over him.

Allen would team up with another Sixers player in Matt Barnes to go further along with the hazing, daring him to drink a 6-pack of beers for $15,000. While this is a lot of beer, the fact that he was 19 and hence, underage, made this quite the problem. Of course, Williams drank the case.