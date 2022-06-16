“Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson came to the game with one thought, to score”: Isiah Thomas explains why the GSW MVP’s game resembles more to the 76ers legend’s than his own

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas reveals that he looks at the game style of Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson in the same way.

Chasing his 4th title and the long-awaited Finals MVP hardware, Stephen Curry is one of the most accomplished and skillful players in the league’s history. Standing at 6-foot-3, the Golden State Warriors guard has managed to transform the modern NBA by the rate at which he launches and knocks down three-pointers every game.

Over the course of his 13-year career, Chef Curry has racked up a pretty ridiculous resume – 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 1 WCF MVP, 3 titles, and even got selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team – enough to consider him as one of the greatest ever to do it at the point guard position.

Despite having a game style we’ve never seen before, Steph gets compared to several superstars of the league. Recently, long-time Pistons legend Isiah Thomas drew comparisons between Curry and Allen Iverson.

“Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson are great scorers at that position”: Isiah Thomas

On a recent appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show”, the leader of the infamous Bad Boys Pistons spoke about Steph’s and Iverson’s mentality to score the basketball. Further explaining that the GSW sharpshooter’s game was different from guards’ like Magic Johnson and himself, Zeke said:

“When I look at Steph Curry now, I see him more Allen Iverson than the Isiah Thomas conversation. Because Iverson came to the game with one thought in mind. That was to score the basketball. Curry comes to the game with one thought in mind, and that’s to score the basketball. And they are great scorers at that position.

Magic [Johnson] and I came to the game and had to achieve perfect balance. Where we had to score and assist. We had to have a different mindset other than just being scorers. So, I look at Curry and Iverson basically in the same way.”

IT isn’t wrong at all. Despite being undersized, Chef Curry and AI went deep in their offensive arsenal to absolutely obliterate the defense. Right from being innovative with the ball to be a nightmare for the defense, there are several resemblances between the two iconic guards.

