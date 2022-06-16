Basketball

“Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson came to the game with one thought, to score”: Isiah Thomas explains why the GSW MVP’s game resembles more to the 76ers legend’s than his own

“Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson came to the game with one thought, to score”: Isiah Thomas explains why the GSW MVP’s game resembles more to the 76ers legend’s than his own
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Shaquille O'Neal foots $25K bill for all patrons at a restaurant while on date": The Lakers legend demonstrates yet another act of generosity 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson came to the game with one thought, to score”: Isiah Thomas explains why the GSW MVP’s game resembles more to the 76ers legend’s than his own
“Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson came to the game with one thought, to score”: Isiah Thomas explains why the GSW MVP’s game resembles more to the 76ers legend’s than his own

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas reveals that he looks at the game style of Stephen…