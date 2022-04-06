Basketball

“Allen Iverson carrying the Sixers by himself to the Finals resonated with me”: Kawhi Leonard confesses to idolizing The Answer while growing up

"Allen Iverson carrying the Sixers by himself to the Finals resonated with me": Kawhi Leonard confesses to idolizing The Answer while growing up
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Nathan Coulter-Nile Injury Update: What happened to Nathan Coulter-Nile in IPL 2022?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Allen Iverson carrying the Sixers by himself to the Finals resonated with me": Kawhi Leonard confesses to idolizing The Answer while growing up
“Allen Iverson carrying the Sixers by himself to the Finals resonated with me”: Kawhi Leonard confesses to idolizing The Answer while growing up

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard grew up idolizing Sixers legend Allen Iverson, admitting the Sixers legend’s…