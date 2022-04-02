Basketball

“Allen Iverson was never surrounded by the best”: Damian Lillard on growing up idolizing the Sixers legend and facing a similar situation in Portland

"Allen Iverson was never surrounded by the best": Damian Lillard on growing up idolizing the Sixers legend and facing a similar situation in Portland
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Three or four players said they wanted to see Grant Williams get his a** kicked": Celtics coach Ime Udoka reveals his April's Fools prank
Next Article
“Grizzlies without Ja Morant have a better win percentage than ‘96 Bulls and ‘16 Warriors”: How Dillon Brooks and company are torching teams without their best player
NBA Latest Post
“Grizzlies without Ja Morant have a better win percentage than ‘96 Bulls and ‘16 Warriors”: How Dillon Brooks and company are torching teams without their best player
“Grizzlies without Ja Morant have a better win percentage than ‘96 Bulls and ‘16 Warriors”: How Dillon Brooks and company are torching teams without their best player

The Memphis Grizzlies have won games at a better clip without Ja Morant this season…