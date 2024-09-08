Allen Iverson Once Voiced Frustration Over Being Judged for His Cornrows: “That Don’t Mean I’m a Gangbanger”

Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson (3) complains to official Haywoode Workman about being called for a foul in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Wachovia Center. Denver defeated Philadelphia 93-83. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images

Allen Iverson’s flashy game isn’t the only reason he is among the most revered players of the 2000s. His flair and style were also why he stood out. His fashion sense, headband, and hairstyle were all part of the Iverson experience. Unfortunately, what made him distinctive was also why he was often critiqued. His cornrows especially became a major talking point, which irked him to no end.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1998, the 76ers icon revealed he would refuse to do post-game interviews until his braids were up to his liking. He had a stylist on hand who worked for an hour after every game to fix his hair.

While he loved the look, his detractors mocked him and claimed he resembled a “drug dealer,“ with some even telling him to “go back to jail.” Iverson was understandably incensed and addressed the issue. He said,

“I got rows… But that don’t mean I’m no gangbanger. I ain’t never been in a gang. Why people wanna judge me like that?”

Iverson dressing and styling his hair how he desired and being unapologetic about it gave other stars the courage to express themselves. And the Hall of Famer has no qualms about taking credit for changing the mindset of fans and players alike, despite it leading to him facing the commissioner’s wrath.

Allen Iverson explained how the ‘streetwear’ trend began in the NBA

When he first entered the league in 1996, there was no rule around wearing suits to games. However, his taste in fashion was too off-beat for then-commissioner David Stern, who felt he needed to put a stop to things. In a 2023 interview with LOL Network, the Hall of Famer said,

“The only reason I felt like the dress code came in was because once they saw I was coming in wearing what I wanted to wear and I was getting away with it. And other guys was like, ‘Well sh*t, if he can do it then I can do it too.’ And that’s when everybody in the league started doing it. And that’s when David Stern said no. God rest his soul, but that’s when he said no.”

Despite the implementation of a dress code, Iverson continued dressing as he pleased. It cost him $87,500 in fines, but in the grand scheme of things, it was worth it. His stubbornness led to the league’s softening its dress code stance. Players today are allowed to wear just about anything they please, and they all have Iverson to thank for it.