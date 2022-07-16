“Everyone wanted us to trade all these young players”: Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob sends out a strong message amid rumors of Kevin Durant returning

Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob addresses the unsolicited advice he received to trade his young core and draft picks to get an established player on board.

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA once again, winning their 4th title in 6-years. After not making the postseason for two consecutive years, the Dubs have managed to revive their dynasty. In what many believed, the championship window was closed post-Kevin Durant’s exit in 2019.

While Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the crew deserve all the credit, it’s high time GM Bob Myers and co-owner Joe Lacob get their flowers. The Warriors are one of the best-run organizations in American Sports and a true homage to the term ‘team culture.’

GM Myers has not only done an impeccable job in drafting the original core of the team, but scouting the likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kuminga. Speaking of Golden State’s ownership, there isn’t anyone more generous than Joe Lacob.

Also read: “Anytime you’re over 30, 32, 35, these people get injured, It’s data”: Warriors owner Joe Lacob takes an indirect dig at LeBron James and the Lakers

The billionaire doesn’t hesitate in dishing out the moolah, having nothing but winning championships on his agenda. Recently, Lacob spoke about many persuading him to trade the young talent and draft picks on the team.

“I don’t wanna go off a cliff like other teams do”: Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob on not trading for an established player.

Amid rumors of Kevin Durant returning to the Bay Area, Joe Lacob dropped a truth bomb, revealing why he wasn’t interested in trading away his team assets. The Dubs are currently in a great place, grooming their young talent under their veteran Big 3 core.

Golden State’s future looks to be in safe hands with the likes of Poole, Wiseman, Kuminga, and Moses Moody on the roster. Having a top-15 coach in Steve Kerr is a blessing for this young talent. During a recent appearance on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, Warriors owner Lacob revealed the suggestions he got regarding trading his young assets.

“Everyone wanted us in the beginning of the year to trade all these young players, the draft choices, to go get one more guy. One more established, over 30 kinda star, said Lacob.”

“I know what we did was a little bit risky, but I believe, and Bob Myers believes, that if we were gonna win this year, how far we were gonna go was gonna be determined by how good Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, obviously the rest of the guys too, but those 3 are the moneys, that’s where the money is.”

“So at the end of the day what we don’t want to do, in my beliefs, I run a business here, my job is to not**, the one thing I cannot and will not stand for is not to be competing for championships. I don’t wanna go off a cliff like other teams do when they all in like really all in, they got no young players, no draft choices, I just don’t think that’s a good strategy.”

Lacob added, how he looked up to former Lakers owner Jerry Buss who won 16 championships in 33 years. In conclusion, it can be said that city of San Francisco is lucky to have an owner like Lacob.

Also read: “Hey Joe Lacob, get daddy some big men, or I take away your water!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry shows up with Ryan and Canon to watch Duke vs Arkansas