“Allen Iverson partied for 3 days straight before a game!”: When the 76ers legend lived his best life for 72 whole hours right before All-Star 2001

A look back at the time 76ers legend Allen Iverson let the party animal take over just days ahead of the 2001 NBA All-Star game

From the moment he stepped into the league, Allen Iverson was different.

A 5’11” man being the first-overall pick, a man listed as a point guard, who’s first choice was to score, an trendsetter for what was allowed in the NBA as fashion, and so, so much more.

As great as he was, however, this story will not be focusing on that. No, no, no. This story will be focusing on another side of AI. One that may not believe that practice is quite as necessary to attend, if you have some other ideas in mind.

We’re talking about Allen Iverson, the party animal, and how he let it all out just days before the 2001 NBA All-Star game.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Allen Iverson partied for 72 hours straight right before what is known as potentially the greatest All-Star game of all time

The 2001 NBA All-Star game is easily one of the most memorable All-Star games of all time?

Why? Well, unlike most other years, every participant seemed to be taking it deadly seriously. And evidently, AI was no different.

The man was incredible the whole game, and even scored 15 points in the 4th, to power his team to complete the biggest comeback in All-Star game history. And as you may know, he also went on to win All-Star MVP that year.

What makes all of this even better? Well, how about we let Basketball Network’s Will Starjacki all about it. Here is what he had to write on the matter.

“He had a lot of incredible achievements throughout his career, but this story is one of the most interesting and impressive ones. Apparently, this happened during the 2001 NBA All-Star weekend in Washington, where Iverson spent his college years playing for Georgetown. He didn’t sleep and then went out and not only played in the All-Star game, but Iverson also won the MVP award and showed everyone he is the best player in the NBA at that time.”

That is cold. That is AI.

