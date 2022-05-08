“Warriors need to trade Steph Curry for Russell Westbrook because of Jordan Poole”: NBA writer shocks Richard Jefferson and leads him to believe he’s using a Lakers burner account

A take that says Steph Curry should be traded for Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract has Richard Jefferson believing he’s using a Lakers burner.

Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook were pitted against one another constantly during the mid-2010s. Often lauded as the best point guards in the NBA from 2015-2018, the two crossed paths on numerous occasions and got to showcase their skills against each other as well.

In the grand scheme of things of course, Steph won out in a major way. Everything from more MVPs to winning championships to even directly being responsible for breaking Russ and Kevin Durant apart in OKC, Curry cemented himself as the best PG in the NBA time and time again.

The numbers are off the chart of Westbrook during his prime as even his Washington Wizards days saw him average a monster triple double stat-line for the entire season.

However, when it comes to winning in the postseason, Steph Curry has Westbrook beat as he’s currently up 2 games to 1 against the higher seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the WCSF while Russ and his Lakers missed the play-in tournament.

NBA writer causes a stir over Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook on social media.

Christian Rivas of SB Nation caught the eye of the NBA world when he tweeted out that the Warriors needed to get rid of Steph’s contract because of Jordan Poole’s stellar play. His ‘solution’? Trade Steph Curry for Russell Westbrook as the former is on an expiring contract.

It should be heavily noted that this tweet is most definitely satire as anyone who believes the Golden State Warriors should trade their franchise cornerstone of over a decade who’s still in his prime, away for Westbrook is clearly not in the right headspace.

The tweet’s comedic nature is right up Richard Jefferson’s ally as he responds to the tweet asking who’s using Rivas’s account as a burner account.

What makes this tweet even funnier is that they used Jordan Poole’s emergence as the ‘3rd Splash brother’ as an actual reason for why Curry can no longer be on the team.