“Allen Iverson really selected a solid all-time starting 5”: When The Answer picked Michael Jordan, King James, Bryant, Stephen Curry and Shaq as his all-time NBA starting 5 team

Back in 2018, Allen Iverson revealed his All-time starting 5. The list included superstars like Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionised how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great yet heated time debating over the GOAT, all-time 5 and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on their list.

Long-time Philadelphia legend Allen Iverson too, has these three players in his all-time 5 list. Let’s have a look at his complete list.

Allen Iverson excluded himself on his own all-time NBA starting 5 list

Back in 2018, AI sat down with “The Players’ Tribune” and wrote an interesting article. Among several other topics, The Answer mentioned his all-time starting 5 list. Surprisingly yet humbly excluding himself from the same list, Iverson listed:

Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Of course, no player on this esteemed list comes as a surprise to us. All players who AI mentioned, have had impeccable careers. While revolutionising the game in their own way, each one of these players have their legacies cemented forever.

However, it is shocking to see Allen Iverson hasn’t included himself in his own all-time starting 5 list. The Philly legend is one of the greatest ball handlers the league has ever witnessed. Despite standing at 6-feet, the 11-time All-Star played each game displaying his creativity with the rock.

Sure, a few Magic Johnson, Kevin Durant or Larry Bird fans might have a problem with Iverson’s list. But hey, it’s Allen Iverson’s all-time list and he can pick whichever star he likes to.