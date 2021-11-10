“Allen Iverson said if you’ll make w**d taste like Dom Perignon, then I’ll smoke it”: Al Harrington hilariously reveals how he convinced the Sixers legend to resume smoking to promote Viola

Allen Iverson and Al Harrington have partnered to release the Allen Iverson OG, a brand they claim has a whopping 34% THC content!

Al Harrington is one of the first sportspersons to become an entrepreneur in the marijuana industry. It all started with a life-changing experience he had with his grandmother in Denver.

Her experience – and that of other people he’s met in his life – convinced Al that this was a business he could put his heart and soul into. And thus came about the launch of Viola Brands, his first venture.

The 16-year NBA veteran launched Harrington Wellness – a company that manufactures non-psychoactive cannabinoid products – in 2018. He is now partnering with The Answer for a line of cannabis products called ‘The Iverson Collection’.

Al Harrington hilariously reveals how he convinced Allen Iverson to resume smoking

Harrington was recently a guest on the No Chill Podcast with Josiah Johnson and Gilbert Arenas. He had some hilarious real-life stories about Allen Iverson, including the extremely specific demand he had for Al:

“It’s a lot of pressure, you know, when you think about the icon that he is? The amount of people that are waiting to talk s**t essentially. We did an 18-month process, and we experimented with all different types of pheno(type)s.”

“The one thing with Allen is, he used to smoke back in the day, but he smoked some really strong s**t and then he landed in a ditch and there are stories like that, so he then he stopped smoking.”

“I kept telling him, I’m like ‘Bro, if we do this, you’re gonna have to smoke! It’s gotta be authentic, so you gotta smoke. So he said if you make weed taste like Dom Perignon – you know I like to drink! – then I’ll smoke it.”

