Allen Iverson, who’s in for a $32 million pay day from Reebok, reveals a limited edition collaboration with sneaker giants

Allen Iverson got his hands on one of the most exclusive Reebok shoes, and he is also the face of one of Reebok’s most iconic shoes.

The 76ers legend was a household name in the NBA for several reasons. Sure, he had all the talent and capability to be one of the most popular players in the league, but there was something else about him.

The style and brand he embodied made everyone such a huge fan of him. He wasn’t afraid to challenge the norm, and he showed that with his dress style and hairstyle.

Those famous cornrows became so wildly popular back in the day, and his clothing and dress style even prompted the NBA to issue some warnings.

Iverson was not just a great basketball player, he was a spectacular presence, a person everyone wanted to be like. His Reebok Questions’ were the most iconic shoes outside of Nike to ever be worn on an NBA court.

One of Allen Iverson’s first commercials for the Reebok Question in 1996 pic.twitter.com/DYP3om66GM — Sneaker History (@SneakerHistory) January 30, 2021

Allen Iverson gets a hold of Reebok’s latest inspired by his Question

Since the Questions’ release, Reebok has been trying to grab a hold of the market again, and they have tried to bring back the iconic design in various ways. Their latest collab features a tie-up with a card collection company.

Teaming up with Panini, a massive sports card company, Reebok announced the Question Mid “Blue Dazzle Prizm.” There are several cool features about this shoe that make it so enticing.

Firstly, the blue and yellow colorway is a direct callback to Iverson’s time with the Denver Nuggets. However, the pair of shoes is extremely limited right now.

The ‘family and friends’ edition of the shoe was released with just 100 pairs available to exclusive guests, those who are friends and families of the brands. Of course, with Iverson’s history with Reebok, he also has a pair.

Iverson is scheduled to land $32 million from Reebok in 203 thanks to the lifetime deal he signed with the company. Currently, Iverson receives $800,000 a year thanks to his deal with Reebok.

