LeBron James snubs Michael Jordan to make Bizarre Choice for his Favorite Athlete Growing Up, During Recent Q&A Session

LeBron James answers a quick-fire Q&A, revealing his weird choice favorite player growing up

You probably don’t need us to tell you that LeBron James has been winning at life, for a long, long time.

For starters, despite coming from a humble background, the man now has an insane net worth of $1 billion, which is some serious generational wealth.

On top of that, he is one of the greatest players of all time, quite possibly the GOAT.

Now, the countless Michael Jordan fans of the world may not like to hear that. But the fact of the matter is, the man has pushed the Bulls legend harder than anyone else in this infamous race.

For LeBron James, we’re pretty sure that taking that crown from the athlete he grew up worshipping the most would be a pretty good feeling… right?

Well… not exactly it seems.

You see, getting anointed as the GOAT would without a doubt feel pretty darn good for the King. However, MJ isn’t the man Bron grew up idolizing the most, by a long shot.

Allow us to explain.

LeBron James’s favorite athlete growing up wasn’t even a basketball star

And no, this man wasn’t a football player, either.

Before we say anything else, how about you hear from the King’s mouth himself.

Take a gander at the clip in the Instagram post below.

Ken Griffey Jr.

Now, it isn’t shocking that LeBron James followed the MLB. Far from it actually.

It is one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States.

But still, out of all the iconic basketball players in that era, including Michael Jordan, he chooses… none of them.

Clearly, LeBron James isn’t just built different. This man was born different.

