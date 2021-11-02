Basketball

“Allen Iverson will get 50, I’ll get like 42.”: Gilbert Arenas pays his respects to the Sixers legend, accepting he’d be beaten by Sixers legend in a 1v1

"Allen Iverson will get 50, I'll get like 42.": Gilbert Arenas pays his respects to the Sixers legend, accepting he'd be beaten by Sixers legend in a 1v1
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Should have tested bench strength": Shoaib Akhtar opines Pakistan should have rested few players vs Namibia | ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Next Article
"We won't be doing any testing in Abu Dhabi": Williams are already set for a slow start to 2022 as the team confirms that they will be missing the post season testing
NBA Latest Post
"Allen Iverson will get 50, I'll get like 42.": Gilbert Arenas pays his respects to the Sixers legend, accepting he'd be beaten by Sixers legend in a 1v1
“Allen Iverson will get 50, I’ll get like 42.”: Gilbert Arenas pays his respects to the Sixers legend, accepting he’d be beaten by Sixers legend in a 1v1

The former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas talked about how would he fare against Allen…