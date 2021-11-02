“Allen Iverson will get 50, I’ll get like 42.”: Gilbert Arenas pays his respects to the Sixers legend, accepting he’d be beaten by Sixers legend in a 1v1

The former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas talked about how would he fare against Allen Iverson in a 1v1 game.

As a team game basketball is altogether a different game from when you play it one-on-one.

You might be a floor general like Rajon Rondo and must have won multiple championships dictating games while you are bringing the ball up the court, but when you face somebody like an Allen Iverson in a one-on-one game, it would be a totally different ball game.

AI would kill anyone in a 1v1 basketball game. Iverson would be too hot handle for one guy, however great defender he might be. At least two defenders should be there to try and contain Allen Iverson.

Gilbert Arenas understands this fact very clearly. Recently he came on a YouTube channel, “fubo Sports” clip titled “Who’s A** You Bustin?” where he was playing a game with Al Harrington in which they had to tell which players they can beat one-on-one.

Arenas paid his respect to “The Answer” saying he would be beaten by the Sixers star

“Agent Zero” gave Allen Iverson his flowers by accepting the fact that Sixers legend would beat him one-on-one while his guest Al Harrington had some surprising takes.

After host Josiah Johnson asks who among him and Allen Iverson will win in a 1v1 match-up, Gilbert hesitates and tries to dodge the question by saying he was a point guard and Allen was a shooting guard and he was lucky to not have to guard him. But he then did answer the question.

“I am gonna get my buckets because he was little. So I am gonna post him up. But it would be like he got 50, I got like 42.” Gilbert said.

Gilbert Arenas was one hell of a point guard. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds a game, making 3 All-Star and 3 All-NBA teams. The 2003’s most improved player, Arenas was famous for his high scoring as well as clutch performances for the Wizards. He averaged over 25 points for 3 straight seasons.

Allen Iverson was a different beast though, he averaged 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. The 2001 MVP made 11 All-Star appearances in his 14-year career. He was the scoring champion 4 times, only Jordan and Chamberlain have more than that. And was steals leader 3-times, only Chris Paul has more.

Agent Zero did well in not overestimating himself like his guest Al Harrington who said he would beat Lakers legend McAdoo and fare equal against James Worthy.

Anyone would think twice to play 1v1 with a guy who mercilessly crossed over his idol Michael Jordan multiple times during his final two championship runs. He also famously scored on Tyronn Lue of the Lakers and stepped over him afterward in a playoff game.