Allen Iverson’s visit to a nightclub cost him $260,000 in 2007, thanks to ‘rib crushing’ bodyguard

Allen Iverson chose the wrong nightclub to visit in 2007 as a brawl broke out. Iverson and his bodyguards were sued for $20 million shortly after.

The 76ers guard goes down as one of the greatest players in NBA history to have never won a championship ring. He tried several times, and he was part of some teams that got really close. However, he never captured that elusive dream.

Iverson’s vintage move was his crossover. He’d regularly destroy opponents with his crisp handles, and the only player who’s come close to reaching his level of ball handling is Kyrie Irving. Iverson even got the great Michael Jordan with his move.

Iverson’s other vintage moment came in the 2001 NBA Finals when he drilled a shot over Tyronn Lue and then stepped over him. The shot came in a massive upset win against the Kobe-Shaq Lakers, and even though the 76ers ultimately lost the series 4-1, the moment lives on in history.

Allen Iverson had to pay $260,000 for the actions of his bodyguard

The then-Philadelphia 76ers guard was visiting a Washington nightclub in 2005 when things got heated. A fight broke out at the club, and Iverson and his team were involved in the mess.

Two men, Plaintiffs Marlin Godfrey and David Anthony Kittrell, alleged that Iverson’s bodyguard beat them badly after the pair wouldn’t immediately make room for the star guard in the VIP section of the bar.

They sued Iverson and his bodyguard, Jason Kane, for $20 million on the counts of assault, infliction of emotional distress, negligence and conspiracy.

Iverson disputed the lawsuit, saying that he and his team arrived at the nightclub, saw a fight break out, and left after about 20 minutes of witnessing everything.

Godfrey’s lawyer, Gregory Lattimer, said that there was no way Godfrey planned on getting injured so badly that his head was bust open. “He went through all that because he knew one day he was going to sue you?” Lattimer asked Iverson on the stand to which Iverson said no.

In the end, a federal jury awarded Godfrey $260,000 to cover his medical bills and pain, but they dropped any punitive damages which could have taken the payout higher.

