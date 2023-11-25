“Almost Upset There Was a Timeout!”: Zion Williamson Comments on Naji Marshall Successfully Attempting a GTA Against the Kings

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and forward Naji Marshall (8) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) react to a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans could be one of the dark horses in this year’s Championship run. The team just beat a formidable opponent in the Sacramento Kings not once, but twice, simultaneously. In their recent meeting, the Pelicans stole the show at home court, winning 117-112.

The franchise recently also found out that they might just have two GTA players (GTA referring to Jose Alvarado, aka Grand Theft Alvarado). Stealing his teammate’s signature move during the game, Naji Marshall stripped the ball from the Kings, successfully causing a turnover.

After the game, Pelicans star Zion Williamson was asked about Naji’s move. Answering the question with a smile, Zion said,

“The crazy thing is, I am almost upset that there was a timeout because when Naji got the steal and shot the floater, Jose was already in his spot and he was about to get one.”

Upon rewatching the play, Jose Alvarado can be seen crouched in the corner, ready to steal the ball. Even though many may believe that such a move might not work in the league, it sure has, as Alvarado has a mixtape full of these highlights.

Grand Theft Alvarado

Jose Alvarado is the definition of different. From his playstyle to his antics on the court, Alvarado stands out. But on defense, sometimes Alvarado disappears completely, but that’s not due to poor defense, but due to his signature move, the Grand Theft Alvarado. The move involves Alvarado crouching near his bench, while the opposition brings the ball up. Alvarado often sweeps up from behind, forcing in the turnover.

Alvarado is a fast, athletic, and very smart player. He isn’t the most offensively gifted but surely makes up for that by playing smart and hard defense. But that isn’t to say that he can’t drop 30 on your favorite team. Back in 2022, Alvarado would go on to score 38 points, in a crucial win over the Denver Nuggets, the current defending Champs.

Another player to cross paths with Alvarado was none other than Chris Paul. Paul who is considered one of the smartest players in the league, was completely hopeless when guarded by Alvarado during Game 4 for the 2022 outing, as Alvarado held Paul to just four points, while also forcing three turnovers. With the 24-year-old just beginning his career, it would be interesting to see what kind of contribution he will able to make over the coming years.