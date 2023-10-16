“Always Swing First”: Charles Barkley Hilariously Gave Children Terrible Advice 6 Years Ago While Defending Himself For Punching Oliver Miller

Victor Wembanyama Picked No. 1 Overall by Spurs – NYC French basketball player Victor Wembanyama drafted number one by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Draft at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, NY on June 22, 2023. His father FÃ lix Wembanyama, mother Elodie de Fautereau and family members was with him during the event. Photo by Charles Guerin/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City NY United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xGuerinxCharles/ABACAx 858010_027 GuerinxCharles/ABACAx 858010_027

Charles Barkley is known to be a man who doesn’t hold back. Barkley has often made headlines with his controversial takes on a multitude of issues. From passing comments about the woman of San Antonio to making absurd ‘guarantees’, the Chukster is always up to something. This time Charles decided to impart some knowledge to the young viewers of the ‘Inside the NBA’. Barkley hilariously advised kids to always be the first ones to throw the punch in a fight. Chuckster even recalled an incident, where he punched his rookie teammate Oliver Miler.

Barkley hilariously admitted in front of his co-hosts that he was the first one to throw a punch in the fight. The event took place during the 1992-93 season. Everyone in the studio was shocked to hear about the incident, as Miller is known to be a gentle giant. Charles’ co-host immediately came to the conclusion that it must have been Barkley’s fault. This didn’t stop Barkley from imparting his wise words of ‘strike first’ to the young audience of the show.

Charles gives fighting tips to young kids

Sir Charles isn’t the best role model, especially not for kids. During an episode of ‘Inside The NBA’, six years ago. Charles gave children advice on dealing with fights. Charles very bluntly said,

“First of all, kids at home, let me tell you something. Always swing first. Don’t let them hit you first. Hey, kids don’t get hit first.“

Barkley’s comments led to his co-hosts bursting into laughter. Charles who still didn’t understand, why the advice was so horrible, asked his co-hosts, “What if a guy hits you and knocks you out or something “.

Chuck’s question was quickly brushed to the side as his co-host, Ernie Johnson asked Charles, “What could Oliver Miller have possibly done?” The entire crew was shocked to hear that Charles had thrown punches at Miller, as the Big O was considered one of the sweetest players in the game.

Charles denied any allegations of being the aggressor, telling his teammates that it was Miller’s fault. The hilarious comment from Charles, completely sidelined the issue at hand. Charles’ comments were a reaction to some shocking news. Bulls teammate Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic had gotten into a fistfight.

It was also reported that Bobby was the first to throw a punch. Intentionally or not, Barkley did manage to light up the mood of the show, following reports of such unsportsmanlike behavior from Portis and Mirotic.

Charles prefers his opinions over money

Charles Barkley is a man of many words. Barkley has made it clear that no matter what the repercussions, he will always “say it like he sees it”. Charles unlike most people does not have to worry about the backlash cause financial loss doesn’t deter the 76ers legend.

Charles has also made it clear that being himself and authentic is what he values the most. Barkley undoubtedly has left a lot of money on the table, in endorsements and fines. But Barkley has been very vocal about how he doesn’t regret losing the money, asking critics what he needed the extra money for anyway.