LeBron James relentlessly flirted with $20 million model on national TV despite knowing wife, Savannah James

LeBron James has come a long way from his younger days in the NBA, back when he was a flirting menace and didn’t know any better.

LeBron James came into the NBA with sky-high expectations. He was labeled as ‘The Chosen One’ straight out of high school, meant to take over Michael Jordan’s place in the league.

Jordan was the undisputed NBA GOAT at the time. His six championships set a new precedent in the league coming off two three-peats.

This legend was the person LeBron, as a high schooler, was meant to take over. How much higher could the bar be set? Yet, LeBron managed to reach that bar.

He’s won four titles, is on the verge of being the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and at age 37, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. LeBron vs. MJ is a genuine debate at this point, and it’s a debate worth having.

LeBron James hilariously flirted with Ashanti at the 2003 MTV Awards

LeBron James has had as successful a career on the court as he has off of it. He’s happily married to his high school sweetheart Savannah who he shares three kids with, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. The two tied the knot in 2013.

They met in 2002, and they’ve been together ever since. However, in 2003, LeBron was trying to lay down some of his game on an entirely different woman.

He was co-hosting the 2003 MTV awards with Ashanti, a model who has a net worth of $20 million, when he decided to put his ‘player’ glasses on.

Who knew LeBron had game like this off the court? Bro was flirting hard with Ashanti 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/osTVapNNdh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 26, 2022

Wow, who knew LeBron could drop game like that? More importantly, what would his then-girlfriend Savannah James have had to say about it?

Of course, the whole thing was probably a joke, and just an attempt to create an entertaining air with hosting duties. Of course, it doesn’t make it any less funny.

