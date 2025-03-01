mobile app bar

“Am I in That?”: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Describes His First Reaction Upon Learning About Jimmy Butler Trade Mid-Game

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jaime Jaquez Jr. NBA: Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks

Feb 13, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Leading up to Jimmy Butler’s eventual acquisition by the Golden State Warriors, no one knew where the six-time All-Star would end up or who would be moved with him. Miami didn’t have to part ways with any other player on their roster, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. questioned whether he’d be on his way out of South Beach when he first heard the news.

Jaquez found out about the trade when fans sitting behind him while he was on the bench mid-game yelled about winning the trade. When he asked what they meant, the cheered, “Jimmy [Butler] to the Warriors! Jimmy to the Warriors!”

While the unusual news source obviously shocked Jaquez with that info, the 24-year-old’s first thought was, “Am I in that?” he recalled. This was a first-time experience for the second-year guard, but other members of the Heat soon confirmed the news.

It was a shock to the system for Butler’s teammates, despite expecting his exit. Jaquez recalled how the team had to regroup in the halftime locker room and focus on the task at hand rather than dwell on Butler’s departure.

Now a couple of weeks removed from the blockbuster deal, the Heat have begun to move on from their former leader. Bam Adebayo discussed how the team has operated since Butler’s move to Oakland.

Bam Adebayo believes in what the Heat are building now

Miami will go through a transition phase. They only acquired mediocre assets for Butler in Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, as they don’t exactly move the needle for a playoff-hopeful team.

Adebayo recently mentioned that the team has started to gain more belief in themselves after a disappointing spell following the trade. The Heat has now won two-straight, which has provided an apparent morale boost.

When you go out and get wins like this… you start to get faith, that’s when everyone starts to get that belief…” Adebayo said following Miami’s close victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Sitting at 28-30 and seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Heat still have work to do in order to solidify their playoff standing. Considering Adebayo’s words of optimism, though, Miami may be able to accomplish their goals even without Jimmy Butler.

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these