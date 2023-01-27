“Kyrie Irving Is Harder To Guard Than Ja Morant”: Warriors Star Opens Up About Struggling To Defend The 2 All-Stars

Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant have games that are similar in some ways but are extremely different in others. What Morant lacks as a consistent volume 3-point shooter in comparison to Irving, he makes up for with his incredible verticality when it comes finishing at the rim.

Their best assets are undeniably their ability to get to the rim any which way possible but even the way they finish at it are different. While Ja seeks out any chance he could get to put somebody on a poster, KAI is most probably looking for a way to make someone look foolish for jumping at the first sight of his ‘jelly’ lay-in.

They both have an incredible handle (Kyrie’s is better and more creative) and are very proficient at hitting their floaters. Irving however, does have a better mid-range game. Overall the 2016 champion does have a deeper bag and this is probably why Jonathan Kuminga said what he said about the two.

Jonathan Kuminga on who is harder to guard between Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant

The Golden State Warriors had to play two of the most prolific scoring guards in the NBA recently in Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant. They would go on to win both games against the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies in what would be close contests towards the end of their respective bouts.

Jonathan Kuminga, a promising young player for the Warriors, came out and said that it was actually harder to guard Kyrie than it was to guard Ja. With just how cerebral of an offensive talent Irving is combined with his experience, it’s no surprise that he was given the nod over the Murray State alum.

One thing that Morant has over Irving however that isn’t related to scoring is his IQ. Players of the past and present describing the way his brain works have stated that he is close to how Chris Paul and LeBron James see the floor.

