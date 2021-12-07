“Ray Allen’s all-time record or Klay Thompson’s single game record? Why not both!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about the Portland game, warns us of a storm

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry talks about the upcoming Blazers’ game, Ray Allen’s record, and Klay Thompson’s record.

Yesterday Stephen Curry took yet another step towards etching his name permanently in the NBA record books. After taking down the Magic 126-95, the Warriors move on to a 30-4 record to start the season. At the same time, the Warriors’ superstar moves on to 2958 3s, standing 15 away from Ray Allen.

After his off-shooting night, people dropped the notion of Steph crossing Ray Allen at Chase Center. However, after his 7/13 shooting tonight, that notion has re-ignited. Needing 15 3s to tie Ray Allen, Stephen Curry and the Warriors face a Damian Lillard-less Blazers on Wednesday.

Historically, Stephen Curry has always enjoyed playing against the Blazers, averaging the most points against them(28.1). Steph also has his career-high 62 points against the Blazers. Not like it would be easy, but if one person could do it, it’s Steph.

Stephen Curry talks about closing in on the all-time record

After the game, Steph was asked about Steve Kerr’s comments about his arrogance. He replied and said,

When asked about potentially achieving the all-time record against the Blazers, all Steph did was laugh.

Steph also was asked about which record would be more fun to break. Ray Allen‘s all-time record, or Klay Thompson‘s single-game record. Curry gave an answer one would expect. He said, ‘1A and 1B.”

If Steph manages to make 15 3s on Wednesday, he would tie Ray Allen for the all-time record, and break Klay’s single-game record of 14 3s. While it’s a big ask, but then again, it’s Steph.