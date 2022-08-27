“Just say you stopped watching when Tom Brady left”: Kevin Durant shuts down LeBron James’ close friend Cuffs The Legend for vicious take on Patriots

LeBron James’ friend ‘Cuffs The Legend’ says that he no longer cares about the Patriots. Kevin Durant urges him to admit that he stopped watching them after Tom Brady left to join the Bucs.

Tom Brady is a veteran of the game. When he first burst onto the scene, not many would have thought that he will go on to win more championship titles that any single franchise in the history of the game.

Brady joined the Patriots back in the year 2000 and stayed with them for almost two decades. Season after season, he figured out ways to stay on top of the game.

He left the Patriots and joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after winning as many as 6 Super Bowl titles. When someone like Brady change teams, a few feathers are bound to be ruffled, a few fans are bound to shift their attention to the new team their favorite star is joining.

Cuffs The Legend says the Patriots don’t have an identity anymore after Tom Brady left

Recently, LeBron James’ close friend Cuffs The Legend Tweeted that the Patriots don’t have an identity of their own anymore. “I have no idea what the New England Patriots are gonna be this season. They don’t have an identity anymore,” he Tweeted.

Just say u stopped watching when Tom left https://t.co/i8fXKPu1bR — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 27, 2022

Basketball superstar Kevin Durant replied to Cuffs The Legend’s Tweet by bringing in the Brady angle. “Just say u stopped watching when Tom left,” he wrote.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that a number of die-hard Brady fans have actually shifted their focus away from the Patriots. Moreover, since Tom left, the New England-based franchise hasn’t done badly, but they haven’t been as good as the fans expect them to be.

Tom’s presence matters a lot for the league. Earlier this year, when the Tampa Bay star announced his retirement from the sport, many fans were left dejected. However, he surprised them again and un-retired in a matter of weeks.

Now, all eyes will be on how the Bucs perform this season as Tom won’t have the support of his good friend Rob Gronkowski this time around. As far as the Patriots are concerned, they also need to prove a point this season that they can win big, even without Brady.