Amid Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Historic Offensive Season, Kevin Durant Outlines His Logic Behind Mid-Range Shots

Kevin Durant has never backed down from a basketball debate, especially when it involves his own game. Recently, during an exchange on X, a fan criticized Durant for not attacking the rim like he used to. The jab was age-based, suggesting that the 36-year-old had settled into a less aggressive, jumper-heavy style.

Durant didn’t let it slide. He replied that he often stops for a mid-range shot on his way to the rim because there’s no space to finish inside anymore. His point was simple: he’s still pressuring the rim, just doing it with more intelligence and less recklessness.

That comment might sound like deflection, but it actually highlights one of the most underrated aspects of his game. Kevin Durant isn’t just taking mid-range shots because it’s comfortable. He’s taking them because they’re smart. More importantly, we’re in the middle of a mid-range revolution in the league because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s brilliance.

During one of his recent social media interactions, KD got called out for resorting to mid-range shots over driving to the rim. Durant explained that it’s a part of his strategy to pressure the rim when there’s no space for layups. He wrote, “Paint clogged, middy works. Usually the paint is clogged when the big can’t shoot.”

Over the past few seasons, Durant has quietly built a statistical case as one of the most efficient mid-range scorers in league history. In 2022–23, he converted 56% of his shots from mid-range on seven attempts per game, an efficiency mark that most players can’t even dream of from the restricted area.

The 2023-24 season told a similar story. KD ranked third overall in attempts from mid-range but had the best conversion rate. On 6.5 attempts per game, Durant shot 51.8% from mid-range. In the 2024-25 season, KD made 53.1% of his mid-range shots on 4.6 attempts per game. It’s a rare and underrated accomplishment that Durant has shot over 50% from mid-range over the last five seasons.

At the same time, we’re witnessing the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s having one of the most unique offensive seasons in recent memory. SGA averaged 50% from mid-range during the regular season on the same number of attempts. In the playoffs, his efficiency drops to 47.9, but on a greater number of attempts, 5.9 per game.

Nearly all of his game flows through the mid-range. But unlike traditional mid-range scorers, Shai combines that with elite rim finishing and foul-drawing. His overall efficiency is through the roof, shooting nearly 52% from the field, but the mid-range is where he thrives.

Durant’s comment about stopping at the middy wasn’t just banter. It was insight. And if you pair that with Shai’s breakout season, it’s hard not to see the mid-range as basketball’s most misunderstood space.