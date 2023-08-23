Amidst $45,640,084 Uncertainty, Damian Lillard Gets 2nd Shoutout from Stephen Curry This Offseason

Damian Lillard trade rumors have dominated NBA reports this offseason ever since the Portland Trail Blazers star demanded a trade out of Portland. Dame’s preferred destination has been touted to be the Miami Heat. However, in recent times, many NBA analysts have drawn links to one of the Blazers’ Western Conference rivals, the Minnesota Timberwolves. This leaves all parties involved with a $45,640,084 decision to make, considering that’s how much Lillard will earn this season under his existing contract. Meanwhile, amidst all the noise, Dame acknowledged his fellow point guard Stephen Curry today on Twitter, after the Golden State Warriors star gave him another shout-out while working out with his song.

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes Dame could be headed to Minnesota. As things stand now, Miami is the only thing on Lillard’s mind. However, Simmons feels that the Trailblazers guard should strongly consider a move to the Timberwolves. After all, the idea of a big three consisting of Dame, Anthony Edwards, and Rudy Gobert sounds enticing. Especially considering the Heat have consistently failed to offer anything attractive to convince Portland to trade Lillard.

Stephen Curry tips his hat to Damian Lillard and his new song “The Way It Goes”

The 2023-2024 NBA season is just around the corner and NBA superstars are hard at work getting prepared. Recently, Stephen Curry was seen preparing for the season with an intense workout. The video shows the Baby-Faced Assassin doing a deadlift. But Damian Lillard seemed to have noticed something in the background.

While he was working out, Steph seems to have given Dame D.O.L.L.A. a shout-out. After all, while he was doing the deadlift, Dame’s new song “The Way It Goes” could be heard playing in the background. This comes just weeks after Curry heaped praise on Lillard, claiming him to be one of the best shooters in the NBA.

Dame is obviously grateful for Steph’s support and appreciation. The two have always had mutual respect for each other and are big fans of each other’s style of play. It will certainly be interesting to see how the 2023-2024 season pans out for Dame. But one thing is for certain, he will be looking forward to facing Steph on the hardwood floor.

Dame dropped a new album while waiting for a trade

While the NBA world awaits Portland’s next move involving Damian Lillard, the 33-year-old is not one to sit around in anticipation. In fact, the Blazers star just dropped his new album ‘Don DOLLA’ on Friday.

The song Steph was listening to is from the same album. Apart from the Dubs guard, Lillard has received shout outs from other celebrities as well, like Joe Budden.