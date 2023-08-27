“You’re the Hotel Worker and My Daddy!”: Stephen Curry’s Cooking Led to an Incredibly Wholesome Moment With Daughters Riley and Ryan

Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry with daughters Riley Curry and Ryan Carson Curry after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is a father to his three kids, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry, and Canon Curry. Despite being one of the most famous athletes of his generation, Curry manages to find time for his children. A video from 2021, where Curry is seen cooking, is another incredibly heartwarming clip between Steph and his daughters. One where he made dinner for them and Ryan adorably referred to him as a “hotel worker” and Riley revealed an interesting secret of his.

Advertisement

The Curry household has been bustling and lively, and the family can always be seen at Steph’s games. Cheering him from the sidelines, it was at one of these games that Steph earned the nickname, “Chef Curry”. Handed to him by rapper Drake, who couldn’t believe how easily Curry “cooked” his opponents. A fitting nickname, but one that Steph says rightfully belongs to his wife, Ayesha Curry, the real chef of the house. But, Steph is capable of both cooking on the court and in the kitchen as well.

Video of heartwarming interaction between Stephen Curry and his daughters resurfaces

An offensive juggernaut, Stephen Curry is known for ‘cooking players’ on the hardwood floor. However, a basketball court isn’t the only place he can cook. In addition to making meals for his opponents, Steph is also quite adept at making meals in the kitchen. Although he can only make one dish, his five-ingredient pasta is rather famous.

Advertisement

On one particular night back in 2021, Steph was alone with his daughters. And, being the doting father that he is, he decided to make dinner for them. But, considering his limited kitchen skills, a five-ingredient pasta was the only thing on the menu. That didn’t stop him from having some fun though.

While making dinner, he said that he was playing a game with the kids. Almost like role-playing, Steph took up the position of the hotel worker, there to serve his daughter’s needs. And, it was this that led to an adorable interaction between him and Ryan, who forgot about the game and referred to him as “daddy”.

Steph: “I’m not daddy!” Ryan: “Oh yeah! You are my daddy! You’re my daddy.” Steph: “Am I? Or, Am I the hotel worker?” Ryan: “You’re the hotel worker and my daddy!”

It was a sweet moment, that was followed by a hilarious exchange between Steph and his oldest daughter Riley. After coming downstairs to pick up her dinner, Riley suspiciously eyed the bowl, before realizing what she was eating. She then smiled at her father and cheekily asked him if this was “five-ingredient pasta”, confirming his lack of culinary skill to the world.

Advertisement

Steph revealed to Kevin Hart how parents were surprised to see him drop his kids at school

Despite being an NBA superstar, Stephen Curry is very involved in his children’s lives. He loves hanging out with them and takes every opportunity he can to spend time with them. He even dropped them off at school when they were younger and attending Elementary. This, as he revealed to Kevin Hart, surprised many of the parents there. After all, he was a huge celebrity.

The two then shared a laugh as they jokingly wondered what would have been a funny response to those parents who were bewildered to see him there. Hart even hilariously suggested he respond by saying he was there to sell Tupperware.

There can be no denying that Curry is a great basketball player, and similarly a great father as well. He will do anything for his kids and obviously loves them to death. The only problem being that if push came to shove and he found himself in the kitchen again, he wouldn’t have a lot to offer them.