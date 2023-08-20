“Applaud Him for Rapping This Way and Making $51,000,000”: Damian Lillard’s Newest Album Gets Love from Joe Budden

Damian Lillard trade reports have been a staple this offseason after the Portland Trail Blazers star demanded a trade out of the City of Roses earlier this summer. Widespread media reports had made it clear that Lillard wants to join Jimmy Butler and Co. in Miami to have a shot at the title before he nears the end of his career. However, the NBA soon issued a memo putting an end to any explicit messaging about joining the Miami Heat from the Blazers star and his team. While he still awaits a trade out of Portland, Dame Dolla dropped a rap album on Friday, which was immediately touted as his best work yet by popular rapper Joe Budden.

Advertisement

Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A dropped his record ‘Don DOLLA’ on Friday, which features famous rappers like Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. The album is being released by Dame’s own label “Front Page Music”. It has received much love from the NBA Community and the music industry as well. Joe Budden recently decided to play the intro of the album, ‘Lillard University’, on his podcast on Joe Budden Network to appreciate the 33-year-old’s craft.

Advertisement

Joe Budden thinks Dame D.O.L.L.A’s new album is his best ever

Damian Lillard is mostly known for his exploits on the NBA hardwood. He has been putting up MVP caliber numbers in the league every season for a long time now. Last season, the seven-time All-Star averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 58 games. Despite not making it to the NBA Finals, Lillard has established himself as one of the best players in the league, especially in crunch time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1692386070388990190?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Lillard is the hottest commodity in the market this summer, the elite shooter is making moves outside the hardwood as well. His rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A’s new album is supposed to be his best work till date. Joe Budden showered the NBA vet with adulations as he played the song ‘Lillard University’ on the Joe Budden Network.

“Damian Lillard dropped…Let’s gooo. Dame dropped arguably his best project yet,” the 42-year-old said. “I applaud him for rapping this way and making $51,000,000 annually. Tough to stay inspired [when you’re making so much money], but you did it…Shout out to Dame Dolla man. I gotta give this album the proper respect later tonight,” he added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1693028334672728530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Even though, Lillard doesn’t quite make $51,000,000 per year, he makes awfully close to it. The Blazers star is set to earn $45,640,084 in guaranteed money in the 2023-24 season.

Damian Lillard can rap

Lillard is arguably the best rapper in the NBA since Shaquille O’Neal. The 6’2 guard has worked with some of the most popular names in the industry, like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and G-Eazy, among others. Dame uses his popular nickname Dame D.O.L.L.A as his rap name. According to Lillard, he has had the ‘Dame Dolla’ nickname since college. For his rap name, Dame decided to turn ‘Dolla’ into an abbreviation, which stands for “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed”.

Dame D.O.L.L.A mesmerized the NBA with his performance during the 2020 NBA All-Star game with Lil Wayne. His freestyle game is also on point. While Lillard waits to see how ‘Don DOLLA’ does in the market, his fans are patiently waiting for the Blazers to facilitate a suitable deal for their franchise’s greatest player.