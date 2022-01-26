Basketball

“I played Point Guard and Quarterback while growing up, so vision was always in my repertoire!”: ‘Sea Captain’ Klay Thompson talks about his performance tonight, especially his behind-the-back passes

"I played Point Guard and Quarterback while growing up, so vision was always in my repertoire!": 'Sea Captain' Klay Thompson talks about his performance tonight, especially his behind-the-back passes
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Valorant Night Market: The theme and release date for Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Night Market
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I played Point Guard and Quarterback while growing up, so vision was always in my repertoire!": 'Sea Captain' Klay Thompson talks about his performance tonight, especially his behind-the-back passes
“I played Point Guard and Quarterback while growing up, so vision was always in my repertoire!”: ‘Sea Captain’ Klay Thompson talks about his performance tonight, especially his behind-the-back passes

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson talks about his on-court vision, excitedly talks about his assists tonight…