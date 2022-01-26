“I played Point Guard and Quarterback while growing up, so vision was always in my repertoire!”: ‘Sea Captain’ Klay Thompson talks about his performance tonight, especially his behind-the-back passes

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson talks about his on-court vision, excitedly talks about his assists tonight and getting some shots to fall

The Golden State Warriors registered their biggest home win of the season last night. Unlike a lot of their triumphant wins, this one did not come at the hands of a singular player. It was a collective team effort, that resulted in a 38-point upset for the visiting Dallas Mavericks.

Leading the way for the scoring was the Warriors’ rookie sensation Jonathan Kuminga. He scored 22 points and 5 rebounds on 8/9 shooting. Klay Thompson played the most he has since his return, almost touching the 26-minute mark. He scored 15 points and dished a season-high 6 assists. Stephen Curry scored 18 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished 7 assists. After the game, Klay Thompson talked about how he didn’t take his boat to get to work last night, due to the weather conditions. He revealed his nickname, ‘Sea Captain’.

‘Sea Captain’ Klay Thompson talks about his superior on-court ‘vision’

After the game, Jonathan Kuminga spoke with the media, where he talked about how this is the most he’s ever seen Klay Thompson pass the ball.

When Klay took the stand, he talked about how “Vision was always in his repertoire”.

Also, considering the reports regarding the troubles on his left knee, it was great to see him play season-high minutes. Klay almost played for 26 minutes and scored efficiently during the same.

With Klay feeling good about himself, and his minutes being slowly ramped up, the Dubs seem more lethal than ever. As long as they steadily progress on this path, and Draymond Green makes his recovery soon, they would be a force to reckon with in the West.