Anthony Edwards Heavily Hints Towards Karl Anthony-Towns’ Return From His Torn Meniscus

The Minnesota Timberwolves are placed at the top of the Western Conference once again as the battle for the top seed in the West rages on. Minnesota managed to dethrone the Nuggets after they closed out the Lakers during last night’s contest, 127-117. The Wolves star Anthony Edwards had a decent outing, posting 26 points, 8 assists, and 1 rebound. After the game, Edwards was interviewed by an NBATV reporter, asking him about the team’s ceiling with and without their leader, Karl Anthony-Towns.

Advertisement

Responding to the inquiries about the Timberwolves and Towns, Edwards hilariously exclaimed,

“Katt coming back, Katt coming back.”

Advertisement

Karl Anthony-Towns has been away from the team since the start of March, as he continues to rehab the torn meniscus in his left knee. Before bowing out, Towns had a decent season, averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and three assists in 60 games, while also hitting a career-high 42.3% on 3-pointers.

Since his departure, the Wolves have gone 12-5. Ant has taken a lot of the scoring burden during his absence, averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 45.9% shooting for the season.

Karl Anthony-Towns gets an important injury update

The Timberwolves fans have a lot to look forward to, as they have already stamped their ticket to this year’s playoffs. The team might also get back their star center, Karl Anthony-Towns before the playoffs begin, as Shams Charania of Bleacher Report gave a recent update on the Timberwolves star while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show,

“Anthony Edwards is one of the faces of the NBA already and Karl-Anthony Towns could be back before the end of the regular season”

Advertisement



Further adding validity to the rumors of Towns’s return, the Timberwolves governor Glen Taylor also recently told Darren Wolfson of KSTP that Towns is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery, though he didn’t mention any fixed timeline for Town’s return either. Even though they have the rebounding leader of the team, Rudy Gobert, the team would need the services of KAT on the offensive end of the floor.