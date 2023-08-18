Amidst Being Disgruntled Over His $2,500,000, Michael Jordan Had His Game ‘Depreciated’ By David Robinson

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly the greatest player of all time. Known for his incredible skill, athleticism, and wide array of moves, he wowed NBA audiences for 14 seasons. However, in 1991, seven years into his career, Jordan felt he was underpaid. He was making just around $2,500,000 a year. A measly amount. And, to add insult to injury, as revealed in the book The Jordan Rules, one of MJ’s biggest rivals, David Robinson came out and took a shot at his game, claiming his more basic style was better.

For the longest time, MJ and his teammate Scottie Pippen were unhappy with their contracts. Signing a $25,700,000 contract in 1988, His Airness was unhappy earning $2,500,000 in 1990-1991. After all, he was outperforming his contract and deserved a lot more.

But, unfortunately, Chicago Bulls GM, Jerry Krause, refused to negotiate. This angered Jordan and he proceeded to inform his agent David Falk to put in a trade request if Krause used any excess money to lure in Toni Kukoc.

Michael Jordan once had his game slandered by San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson

On January 31st, 1991, the San Antonio Spurs took on the Chicago Bulls in a tense matchup. The game ended 102-106 in the Texas-based team’s favor, and it was all thanks to David Robinson. A generational talent playing at center, Robinson ended the game with 31 points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks.

It was an exceptional performance, and as seen by the score, it was enough to outdo the 36 points, three rebounds, and three assists Michael Jordan put up. After the game, high on his performance, The Admiral gave an interview that, 32 years later, can be deemed as controversial. Speaking about his game, Robinson suggested that his style of play was far better than Jordan’s.

He conceded that while MJ’s hanging, jumping, and dribbling were fun to watch, his more basic style of play was better. A controversial statement to say the least.

“Michael is more of a non-basketball-fan type of player,” Robinson said. “He always looks great out there hanging, jumping, dribbling around. But if you know a lot about the game, you appreciate what I do more. It’s more basic.”

At the end of the day, MJ’s resume speaks for itself. However, that isn’t to say Robinson didn’t have a great career. Having played 14 years in the NBA, Robinson won two NBA Championships, an MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and made multiple All-NBA, All-Star, and All-Defensive teams. He was an incredible player and his legacy was cemented when he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2009.

MJ opened David Robinson’s eyes to the mental aspect of the game by trash-talking him before tip-off

David Robinson was what many describe as the perfect player. A Navy man, Robinson wasn’t called the Admiral for fun. He took everything seriously. So, when Michael Jordan talked trash to him before a game, he never understood why. That was until he realized that Jordan was playing the mental aspect of the game and was trying to “own” him.

MJ and Robinson had plenty of battles during their careers. And, while Jordan never really “owned” Robinson, it’s safe to say, he was one of the more difficult opponents the San Antonio Spurs legend had to face.