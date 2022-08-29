$140 million Dirk Nowitzki ran to the locker room in tears after beating LeBron James for his 1st title

Dirk Nowitzki had a historic run in 2011 when he knocked off the title favorites Miami Heat feature LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

Following the win, Nowitzki was seen walking off the court shortly after Dallas had hoisted the trophy. The emotions, the electricity, and the prospect of earning his first ever Finals win all hit Nowitzki hard. It was an incredible moment for the Hall of Famer.

That title had eluded him his whole career, and to finally win it, against perhaps one of the greatest teams assembled in history. It was something that Nowitzki needed to process on his own. The Mavericks power forward, who has a net worth of $140 million, would, of course, win Finals MVP, achieving the biggest accomplishment an NBA star could ask for.

Dirk Nowitzki humbled LeBron James’ Miami Heat

LeBron made his infamous decision to join the Miami Heat in the 2010 offseason. There was so much hype behind that Miami Heat team.

LeBron was teaming up with All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, with all three in their primes. LeBron delivered his famous “not one, not two, not three,…not seven.”

Miami were the odds on favorite to win the title. They finished the year 58-24, destroyed the number one seeded Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they were up against an aging Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, and Jason Terry behind Dirk.

LeBron had made it clear he didn’t have the team to compete with the Cavs, but in his first Finals appearance with Miami, he didn’t show up. LeBron struggled to find his identity all series long, averaging only 17.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Dirk stole the show as the Mavs won games 4, 5, and 6 to take the title. The 7ft German big man 26 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game while playing a little over 40 minutes per game.

On this date in 2011, the @dallasmavs came back from 15 points down in the 4th quarter to beat the Heat, 95-93 in Game 2 of the @NBA Finals. The Mavericks would win the series, 4-2 and claim their 1st world championship. pic.twitter.com/EG89OyPIOe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2020

