Amidst Contractual Standstill With Heat, Jimmy Butler Names 1 Thing He Hates About Miami

Dark clouds have thickened over Jimmy Butler‘s future at the Miami Heat as the parties reached a contractual standstill. Amidst the prevailing distress over the scenario, the NBA superstar has taken things up a notch. Recently, the 34-year-old named one thing he hated about the city, raising eyebrows everywhere.

Butler expressed his detest during the latest video shoot for Complex Cover alongside Camila Cabello. Upon the latter bringing up the topic, the 6x All-Star outlined his annoyance with the franchise’s supporters. Shedding light on the fanbase’s tardiness, he mentioned,

“The worst part to me is our fans never show up on time. They never show up on time. I’m just like, ‘Damn’. I want it to be rocking from the jump ball. Fans come over, we need y’all. Come on in”.

This came to the limelight after Butler intentionally missed a shot while playing the game of HORSE with the artist. As a general rule, the latter consequently got to ask the Heat star a question of her desire. In the process, Cabello urged him to name the worst thing about Miami.

Following this, his dubious comments about the fans surfaced, increasing the ongoing tension further. After all, this statement became public shortly after the reports of him rejecting a contract extension from the Heat came to the spotlight.

That said, Butler admittedly remains fond of Miami and its people. This became evident when Cabello asked him to name the best thing about the city. Without hesitation, he responded, “The best thing about Miami, of course, you’re [Camila Cabello] definitely like 1A and then 1B I would say the food but what I also would say the people in Miami I actually like. There’s a vibe”.

Shortly after, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reiterated this while clarifying Butler’s future. According to the news reporter, the latter’s rejection of the extension had little to do with the franchise, and more to do with his ambition. During his latest appearance on Stadium, Charania mentioned,

“I’m told [Jimmy Butler] will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency.. He has an affinity for Miami and wants to be with the Heat next season. Jimmy Butler is absolutely determined to have a big season next year and set himself up for a major payday in 2025 free agency when he can sign a deal 4 years up to $240 million”.

"I'm told (Jimmy Butler) will not be signing an extension with the Heat or any other team ahead of his opt-out in 2025 free agency."@ShamsCharania gave us some updates on Butler's future pic.twitter.com/5jAREMuhbw — Stadium (@Stadium) June 26, 2024

So, the Heat fans don’t have much to worry about at this stage. Yet, they must hope for Butler’s gamble to play out swiftly in the upcoming year to prolong his stay in the city while leading the franchise to success.