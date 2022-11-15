Amidst Feeling Underpaid Despite $67 Million, LeBron James Was Lambasted By Mike Tyson For Choking In The NBA Finals

LeBron James ruffled more than just a couple of feathers when he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. That summer of 2010 felt as though it was the most destructive summer in the history of the league given just how stacked Pat Riley’s team was.

Jerseys were burnt and hateful Twitter accounts were set up in Ohio in the aftermath of James leaving the city that drafted him. At the center of it all was James’s promise to bring 7 championships to South Beach, a promise he most certainly could not keep.

He did however go back-to-back for the NBA title so kudos to that. Though prior to winning in 2012 and ‘13, he would suffer an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals, where he averaged 17.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

On top of that, it was reported that despite making close to $67 million with the Heat over 4 years, he felt as though he was underpaid. In all honesty, he was.

Mike Tyson hilariously made a song to roast LeBron James

Mike Tyson went from being the irate, hot-headed fighter to an adorable and goofy man. He could probably kill someone with a right hook but still, ‘Iron Mike’ found new life in the art of levity. He would indulge in this side of himself by performing a parody song to poke fun at LeBron James.

For an unknown reason, he decided to sing ‘LeBron Jame’ instead of ‘LeBron James’. Throughout the course of the song, says things like, “LeBron James is great, he makes Cleveland irate,” and, “Win a championship is all you have to do, if only you stop choking at the Finals”.

In all honesty, can’t argue with that. He did make Cleveland irate. And he did choke in the Finals the year prior due to a severe lack of aggression and smart shot selection. So fair play to Michael Tyson.

Could LeBron James beat Mike Tyson in a boxing match?

A recent debate online suggested that 6’9 LeBron could take on Mike Tyson in his prime if he was given 2 months to prepare for the fight. James would have an entire foot of height as an advantage over the heavyweight legend.

However, the answer is an astounding ‘no’. No, James could not beat Tyson in a boxing match. The fact that people online believe he can do anything given prep time is a hilarious recurring joke. But not a very practical one. Especially not when it comes to fighting one of the hardest hitting men in combat sports history.

