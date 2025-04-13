“If Their Friends Think I’m Cool”: When Dwyane Wade Shared the Secret to Gaining Respect in His Kids’ Eyes

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade walks court-side during the second half of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Naturally, when we get older, we tend to lose our swagger. Especially in the eyes of children. But Dwayne Wade once revealed his secret to being cool for his kids. He said it’s all about not trying too hard around his children, but rather their friends. Furthermore, Wade’s approach to raising his children seems to derive from his militaristic upbringing.

Wade was a three-time NBA Champion, a 13-time All-Star, and is a member of the Hall of Fame. It’s hard to imagine he struggles to look cool in his kids’ eyes. He must look like a superhero to them in his old highlights.

However, it isn’t coolness that Wade is chasing as a dad. He simply wants to be seen as a father figure. But if he can win over his kids’ friends, then he says his children will automatically consider him cool.

“I don’t care if [my kids] think I’m cool; like, I’m their dad,” Wade says. “But if their friends think I’m cool? Now I’ve leveled up. When their friends think you’re cool, then you’re cool to them automatically.”

It’s a sneaky but good strategy. This type of parenting has mirrored his father’s approach to raising him. Yet, this time, Wade is adding his own twist.

Dwyane Wade mirrors his father’s parenting style

Wade has said in the past that as he continues to get older, his appreciation for his dad’s parenting style grows. This is mainly because his father, Dwayne Wade Sr., raised him to be accepting and loving of the people around him. Today, he has carried on parenting with his father’s lessons at the forefront.

“I tell my dad all the time, I’m just a mirror image of the way he loved us, and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers, but other kids in the community that didn’t have father figures,” Wade stated.

Wade’s father instilled a tough mindset in his son at a young age. It was all built around hard work as the key ingredient. Wade was never late for school, basketball practice, or anything, for that matter. And once he arrived at his destination, he got things done.

In the NBA, Wade won three championships and was the Finals MVP in 2006. In that series, he overcame a 2-0 deficit and won four straight to topple the Dallas Mavericks. The Heat were even down by 13 with six minutes to go in game 3, but found a way to win behind Wade’s hard work and determination. He finished the game with 42 points. Wade would go on to win two more championships with LeBron James.

When looking at all of this, it’s easy to understand how Wade turned into the athlete he became. His father pushed him to have a strong work ethic, and he’s continued to push his kids to do the same. But at the same time, he’s also a caring and loving individual who only wants the best for his family.