“You’ve Been Smoking Too Much”: Tim Hardaway Sr Calls Out Paul Pierce For Hating On The Heat Since ‘Day One’

The Miami Heat find themselves in quite the predicament. Their franchise superstar, Jimmy Butler, has openly ‘challenged’ Pat Riley to trade him, eliciting quite the reaction from Paul Pierce. Tim Hardaway Sr was asked to comment on Pierce saying Riley ‘killed’ Heat Culture, with Tim not mincing any of his words in the process.

Advertisement

Hardaway barely acknowledged what Pierce actually said regarding the Heat. Instead, he backtracked to the Celtics icon’s comments against Dwyane Wade from years past when he claimed he had a better career and was better than him.

“You’re out your mind. You’ve been smoking too much to tell you the truth. You’re not better than Dwyane Wade. You’ve been hating on the Miami Heat since Ray Allen left Boston to go to the Miami Heat. That’s why he’s not on Pat Riley’s side.”

“That’s why [Paul Pierce] is not on Pat Riley’s side [in this Jimmy Butler situation]” Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr reacts to Pierce’s claim that the Heat eventually run their stars out of town@termineradio | @jumpshot8 | pic.twitter.com/msWVFoMmDu — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) January 11, 2025

Paul was locked into several ferocious battles against the Heat during the early 2010s. To this day him and Kevin Garnett claim to not like the Miami ‘Big 3’ of LeBron James, D-Wade, and Chris Bosh. Many forget that the Celtics duo faced off against the Heat while on the Nets in 2014 as well and so that resentment runs deep.

On the latest episode of ‘Ticket and the Truth’, Pierce continued his verbal tirade against Riley. “It makes me look at Pat Riley like once I get whatever I got out of you, you can get the f*** out of here. That’s what Pat Riley’s mentality is. Once I got what Shaq, I got a chip out of y’all, who gives a f*** about him.”

At the moment it’s unclear of Pierce’s opinions are completely unbiased or if there is some truth to what Tim Hardaway said. Perhaps an amalgamation of both might be the most apt assumption.

Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley stand-off

Jimmy Butler, in his mid-30s, wants one final extension before he rides off into the sunset i.e. retirement. Riley, as many expect, does not want to give an aging star over $50 million a year.

This is Pat’s MO. As Pierce said, he’s continually led his superstars down a disgruntled path where they start to feel underappreciated and unwanted. Shaq and Riley nearly got into a physical altercation while the latter publicly called out James, saying if he ‘had the guts’ would stay on the Heat.

For the first time in perhaps forever, the legendary executive is being challenged by his superstar. Butler has done wonders for the Heat organization in half a decade, leading them to 2 Finals, the most of any East team in that span. He revitalized ‘Heat Culture’ and saved them from becoming a lottery team.

Now, Butler wants what he feels like he deserves and has clearly stated he’s unhappy in Miami. Riley can either guarantee an extension or trade him to a destination of Jimmy’s liking. Neither of which seem like a true win for Pat or the Heat organization as a whole.