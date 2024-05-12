Amidst His Feud With Shannon Sharpe, Shaquille O’Neal Reiterates his Disappointment With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Not Winning MVP

Denver Nuggets star center, Nikola Jokic recently took home the honor of being the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player, winning it for the third time in four years. However, as fans in Denver rejoice, Shaquille O’Neal just can’t seem to let go of the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t win the award, despite having, what was in his opinion, a better regular season. In fact, he recently even felt the need to remind everyone of his opinion on the matter.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has been in a beef with NFL legend, Shannon Sharpe over this year’s MVP award. This came after Sharpe revealed that he believed Shaq only said what he did out of jealousy, and feels a bit insecure about his own career after seeing another big man win three.

Amid his beef with an icon from the NFL, The Big Aristotle reiterated his stance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the more deserving candidate for this year’s MVP award.

O’Neal shared a clip on his official Instagram account that featured numerous opinions from veteran NBA analysts such as Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless, and himself as well, talking about how SGA should’ve gotten those honors and he truly had been snubbed.

Shaq’s post comes just a few days after his brutally honest take on Inside the NBA. While talking to the Denver Nuggets star center, O’Neal may have been a tad too blunt, telling Nikola Jokic that SGA was a more deserving candidate than he was. Worse, his little speech on the matter came while the crew of Inside the NBA was presenting the big man with the award.

Taking any form of criticism the way he does, The Joker had a smile and a witty response ready as a rebuttal. This prompted Shaq to laugh along before saying there was nothing but love in his heart for the Siberian basketball sensation.

Now, as mentioned previously, Shaquille O’Neal’s beef with Shannon Sharpe stemmed from the fact that the NFL icon believed the former NBA big man may have been envious of Jokic’s three MVP awards while he only got one during his career.

This immediately prompted a scathing reply from the four-time NBA champion on IG. O’Neal uploaded a post with a caption that was as long as he is, with more than just subtle hints of passive-aggressiveness, while still somewhat trying to show love to Sharpe.

“You took me sticking up for @shai as jealousy?? shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. so here’s some click bait for you…Me jealous lol sounds like you jealous. i kno you tryna stay relevant by gossiping on your podcast…4 rings three finals Mvp top 50 and top 75. google me.” “And to b quite frank all this new success you got, you still under me. u don’t kno my work ethic. but according i work less than you but im worth more than you. make it make sense. love you too…love always, the most dominant big man ever who never took it serious.” “Never wanted to be the goat i wanted to be who you should greet me as THE MOST DOMINANT EVER. #theapexpredator.”

This was Shaq’s initial response a day ago and here we are now. It is clear that the two are in the middle of a kerfuffle at the moment, with the NBA community now awaiting Sharpe’s response. However, with the NFL star-turned-analyst failing to respond so far, there is a chance that he simply ignores the NBA legend’s post, allowing this beef to reach its conclusion.

Will that happen? Only time will tell.