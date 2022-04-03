"LeBron James has earned it... I'm not going to be jealous of him!": Kareem Abdul Jabbar shares his thoughts on the Lakers' superstar closing in on his scoring record

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about LeBron James approaching his scoring record, says LBJ has earned it

The Los Angeles Lakers and their hopes for making the play-in games are dwindling. After the loss against the Nuggets today, the Lakers just have 4 games left for their season. During this time, they need to close the one-game gap the Spurs have over them, and then win one more game than the Spurs. This seems next to impossible, given the Lakers are facing playoff teams in 3 out of 4 of those games.

Despite the Lakers having a terrible season, LeBron James is having a historical one. At age 37, he’s leading the league in scoring. If he plays in 2 out of the remaining 4 games, he’ll be eligible to win the 2nd scoring title of his career. He recently crossed Karl Malone for the 2nd spot on the all-time scoring list. He now only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the same.

Earlier today, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in the Crypto.com arena to honor Carmelo Anthony with the Social Justice Champion trophy, he was also asked about his thoughts on LBJ crossing him on the scoring list.

“LeBron James has earned the scoring title”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

On April 5, 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored his 31,420th point, to become the NBA’s all-time scoring champion. Kareem retired with 38,387 points. It has been 38 years, and no one has been able to topple KAJ from the top spot on NBA’s all-time scoring list.

However, LeBron James, with his 37,062 points is slowly mapping the distance and is on pace to overtake the Lakers’ legend. Talking about the same with Malika Andrews today, Kareem shared how he wouldn’t be jealous of LeBron.

38 years ago this Tuesday, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA scoring record. “It’s about time (the record was broken),” Abdul-Jabbar tells ESPN. “I’m not going to be jealous of LeBron. He’s earned it… it’s a pretty neat thing.” pic.twitter.com/GSeQ5lP52a — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 3, 2022

It would be historical when LeBron crosses Kareem. We may have to wait for another 60 games or so, but LeBron sure is bound to cross the legend.