Basketball

“LeBron James has earned it… I’m not going to be jealous of him!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares his thoughts on the Lakers’ superstar closing in on his scoring record

"LeBron James has earned it... I'm not going to be jealous of him!": Kareem Abdul Jabbar shares his thoughts on the Lakers' superstar closing in on his scoring record
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Donovan Mitchell has lesser passes to Rudy Gobert than Trae Young has assists to Clint Capela!": Shocking stat points towards trouble in Utah, might lead to offseason moves
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James has earned it... I'm not going to be jealous of him!": Kareem Abdul Jabbar shares his thoughts on the Lakers' superstar closing in on his scoring record
“LeBron James has earned it… I’m not going to be jealous of him!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares his thoughts on the Lakers’ superstar closing in on his scoring record

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about LeBron James approaching his scoring record, says LBJ has…