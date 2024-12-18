“Don’t Be Being Messy”: Glorilla Hesitates At Damian Lillard Question During NBA Cup Final

Glorilla was in attendance tonight for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament Final in Las Vegas. With Damian Lillard’s Milwaukee Bucks being one of the two finalists, questions regarding him were bound to be thrown towards the Memphis rapper. While on the red carpet, she was forced to choose between Lillard and Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

“Don’t be being messy,” said Glorilla prior to answering the rapid-fire questions. As time went on, of course, Lillard was brought into the mix. She would go on to hesitate in her answer, saying, “Why y’all be-” before cutting herself off and picking Curry.

Glo picked Curry as a way to ward off any drama or rumors that could circulate regarding her connection to Lillard. Also, the question was who is the better player and while Dame is an all-time great, most would agree that Steph is better so she technically wasn’t wrong.

She did end her round of questions by crowning Kobe Bryant as the best player in her eyes. She’s previously been quoted as saying, “Kobe is forever number one.” Stephen Curry and Derrick Rose were among her favorites as well with the latter making sense due to his roots to Memphis in college.

How did rumors between Dame and Glorilla begin?

The rumors surrounding Dame and Glo began all the way back during the 2024 All-Star Game where the former actually won MVP. She would shoot her shot at him very publicly, saying, “I want him.”

Damian Lillard has since been quiet on the situation. He was however, asked about it point blank during Bucks media day prior to the start of this 2024-25 season.

“I keep my personal life, personal, you know. I let it be that. I respect her as an artist. We know each other, she’s an artist, I’m an artist. But as far as anything else, it ain’t nothing going on. That’s what I can tell you.”

Prior to this in March, Lillard was asked by TMZ if he had anything to say on the rumors. He remained coy and said, “No comment my brother.”

Damian Lillard on if he’s gotten in touch with GloRilla since she shot her shot at him: “No comment, my brother.”pic.twitter.com/s9Tv5nWQ0b — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 9, 2024

Glorilla followed suit in her interviews with Shannon Sharpe and Charlamagne as well. She successfully dodged questions about Dame and never truly gave a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’ on the status of their relationship.

NBA players aren’t all too public with their romantic entanglements unless there is something concrete in place. It’s unclear of Glo was at this year’s NBA Cup Final solely for Lillard. Though, with Dame having gone through a divorce this past year, it’s safe to say that he wants to keep anything going on in his life as private as possible.