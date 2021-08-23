Basketball

“LeBron James, I want you to make one dribble, stop and pull up”: When Bulls legend Michael Jordan had some words of wisdom for a 17-year old LeBron James

"DeMar DeRozan an overall 90 in NBA 2K22?": Ronnie 2K dismisses rumors surrounding the 4x All-Star, calling it fake
Arjun Julka

Previous Article
"Mac Jones would have to play better than Cam Newton to start": Bill Belichick says "way more comfortable" Cam Newton is the Week 1 starter ahead of rookie Mac Jones
Next Article
Shardul Thakur Injury Update: Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update about Thakur's injury ahead of Leeds Test
Latest NBA News
"DeMar DeRozan an overall 90 in NBA 2K22?": Ronnie 2K dismisses rumors surrounding the 4x All-Star, calling it fake
“DeMar DeRozan an overall 90 in NBA 2K22?”: Ronnie 2K dismisses rumors surrounding the 4x All-Star, calling it fake

Recently, 2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh dismissed all the false narratives about DeMar DeRozan…