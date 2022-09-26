Amidst Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal, Shaquille O’Neal Sliding Into a College Girl’s DMs to Boast of ‘Many Talents’ Resurfaces

Shaquille O’Neal once got exposed for sliding into a college girl’s DMs, boasting about how many talents he has.

Shaquille O’Neal has indulged in almost every facet of entertainment to the point where Snoop Dogg would have to tip his hat. The Los Angeles Lakers legend dominated on NBA hardwood for 19 years, earning MVPs, championships, and a seat in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

During his time in the league however, Shaq stepped foot into the world of endorsements and investments, ranging from fitness centers to promoting pregnancy tests. All in all, ‘The Big Aristotle’ has had his face plastered across almost every industry the world has to offer.

Despite being worth $400 million, Shaquille O’Neal has himself a side hustle as well. During the beginning of his career in the NBA, he established himself as the best rapper in the league, earning a Platinum album in the process.

Fast-forward to his years well into retirement, Shaq is now a successful DJ, playing at events all across the country.

Shaquille O’Neal slides into DMs.

With the Ime Udoka situation that has currently been going on the NBA, an old exchange from 5 years ago between Shaquille O’Neal and a college girl has resurfaced. Nothing to fear, there isn’t anything scandalous about what is to ensue.

Essentially, a girl tagged Shaq on her Instagram story, showing off just how great of a time she had while asking, “WTF Shaq, I thought you played basketball!” To her bewilderment, O’Neal responded to her via DMs, slyly saying, “You thought wrong.”

What is shown above can be taken as flirting and by all means, that’s fine given that him and his wife are separated from one another. It is however hilarious to think that the Shaquille O’Neal sent a picture of himself in a police officer’s uniform to a random girl who enjoyed his show.

