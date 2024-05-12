Amidst Ongoing ‘Shai MVP’ Outcry, Shaquille O’Neal Shares ‘Mind-Blowing’ Stat Involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Since Nikola Jokic was announced as the Most Valuable Player of this season, the NBA world has had divided opinions on it. As reiterated multiple times by him, Shaquille O’Neal belongs to the camp that wanted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lift his maiden MVP award. He even told Jokic that SGA deserved the MVP over him while breaking the news to him. Now, it seems he has taken his campaign to social media, as he shared an intriguing infographic on his Instagram story.

As per the post, LeBron James is currently the leader in all-time MVP points with 10494 points, compared to second-placed Michael Jordan, who has 7957 points. The huge disparity emerges out of LBJ playing six more seasons than Jordan.

Apart from that, Tim Duncan is third on the list while Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are right behind him. While Timmy has two MVPs, Shaq and Mamba never won the award more than once. The MVP points tally proves O’Neal’s point about the Lakers greats being denied multiple MVPs despite belonging to an exclusive club.

Through this graphic, he seems to be insinuating that Shai may have been snubbed as a deserving candidate but the best players don’t always wind up with the title. The big fella has taken this NBA snub personally because of his grievances over winning just one MVP award in a dominant career. Shannon Sharpe highlighted the same issue but Shaq wasn’t pleased.

Shaquille O’Neal took exception to Shannon Sharpe’s comments

Shannon Sharpe posited that the 2000 MVP is envious of multiple-time MVPs because he didn’t nab the award more than once in his career. He stated that Shaq’s GOAT case is weakened by the absence of multiple Regular Season MVPs, which makes the 3x Finals MVP salty,

“He might never admit this, but I think Shaq see these guys these MVPs have him a little envious… I understand Shaq got four titles, three finals MVPs… but Shaq know deep down that we should be having a discussion for GOAT Shaq!”

In response, the 4x NBA champion rolled out a lengthy rant on his Instagram handle. Since Sharpe is ranked 51 in the All-Time NFL 100 team, Shaq felt that he didn’t have the right to comment upon someone who is easily considered a top-10 to top-20 in the All-time NBA list.

Diesel also released a Shannon Sharpe diss track to spice things up further. During the track, he re-iterated how the Broncos legend isn’t eligible to stand against him, referring to Sharpe as someone “beneath” him.

At any rate, the big fella has inadvertently proven Sharpe’s point. He surely took a bitter route instead of having a discussion with the decorated NFL athlete. While his unfiltered approach is laudable, he tends to take things too far even with respected athletes.