Amidst Steve Nash Firing, Kyrie Irving Told ‘Fight Antisemitism’ Fans Courtside That He’s ‘Grateful’ For Them

Kyrie Irving has had yet another controversy follow him around this past week as he’s now enraged large parts of the Jewish community. This began when he tweeted out in support of a movie he saw on Amazon that contains a large number of anti-Semitic messages within it.

Quotes from Adolf Hitler that claim ‘white Jews’ aren’t the ‘real Jews’ of Israel and much more were present within this movie. Irving promoting such content or at the very least giving it more spotlight caused many to believe the Brooklyn Nets guard feels a certain, negative type of way towards the Jewish community.

Irving, during a media session a couple days ago, got into a heated back-and-forth with Nick Friedell over this same issue. He would end his availability by claiming people should care more about black women’s reproductive rights than what he posts online.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is Not Antisemitic Coz of His Race?”: NBA Twitter Asks a Question Which Brings Forth Meyers Leonard’s $50,000 Fine and Exile

Kyrie Irving tells fans courtside that he’s grateful for them standing up against anti-Semitism

In last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, several fans, presumably of Jewish heritage, took to their courtside seats and wore black shirts that read, ‘Fight Antisemitism’. This made headlines as many believe this not be a good look for the NBA as a whole.

Kyrie Irving took note of these fans and actually approached them, telling them he’s grateful for them. The fans reply and tell him thank you.

Kyrie telling the Jewish fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism” shirts that he’s grateful for them pic.twitter.com/PCW1ZABhV8 — dave (@nbadaves) November 1, 2022

There doesn’t seem to be much hostility on either side of this which is good to see. This could’ve easily escalated if one wrong move was made from either side of this conversation.

The Nets have also revealed that Irving will not be suspended for his initial tweet, as evident by him suiting up for the Pacers win last night. With Steve Nash being fired despite last night’s close call victory against Indiana, not having Kyrie Irving on the team would be detrimental to what the Nets can do to get out of the 2-5 position they’re in.

Joe Tsai and Nike both condemned Kyrie’s actions

The two institutions that pay Kyrie Irving the most amount of money, Joe Tsai’s Nets and Nike, have both released statements where they condemn what Irving has done. Tsai did so through a tweet while Nike released a proper statement on behalf of the company.

With Irving having had a fallout with Nike last year, resulting in him not promoting the Kyrie Infinity shoe and calling it trash, the new ‘Kyrie 8’ may be his final shoe with the company.

Also read: Is Kyrie Irving Married? A Look Into the Nets Guard’s Relationship with Marlene Golden Wilkerson