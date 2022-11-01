Is Kyrie Irving Married? A Look Into the Nets Guard’s Relationship with Marlene Golden Wilkerson

Though Kyrie Irving remains a regular in headlines, very little is known to the public eye about his personal life. Born in Australia, the former Duke player is the only son of his parents, Drederick Irving and the late Elizabeth Irving, along with two sisters.

The former Cavs superstar lost his mother, Elizabeth Irving, due to an illness in 1996 when he was merely 4-years-old. The former ROTY was raised by his father, Dred Irving, along with the help of his aunts. Kyrie’s old man was instrumental in his decision to pursue basketball.

The former Cavs champion is a father of two but from separate relationships. Kai had his first child in 2015 with Andrea Wilson, naming their daughter Azurie Elizabeth Irving. Currently, in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Marlene Golden Wilkerson, the couple has a one-year-old son.

According to many reports, Kyrie and Marlene got engaged in 2019.

Who is Marlene Golden Wilkerson?

Born in California, Wilkerson is a successful model, blogger, and influencer. According to Sportskeeda, the marketing graduate from California State University seeks to propagate a healthy, clean, and natural lifestyle through her Youtube channel called “The Find Guru” which has almost 800K followers.

On her Instagram, she has more than 414K followers. Through her platforms, she gives insights to people as to how she lives her life. Whether it be fitness, nutrition, or motivation, her Youtube channel has a large variety of videos. Her main aim is to spread positivity and happiness.

Kyrie and Marlene were first seen together during Kyrie’s Invitational basketball camp in 2018 and began dating the same year. The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed a baby boy in June 2021. It remains to be seen, if the two get married anytime soon.

