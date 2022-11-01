“Kyrie Irving is Not Antisemitic Coz of His Race?”: NBA Twitter Asks a Question Which Brings Forth Meyers Leonard’s $50,000 Fine and Exile

There is no controversy in the world that is too big for Kyrie Irving to take, and make it his and his team’s problem. Having already missed much of last season’s games due to his stance on not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, he isn’t done.

A few days back while some players were breaking their ties with Ye (Kanye West) or any brands associated with him in any way like Donda Sports, because of his antisemitic views.

However, Uncle Drew decided it was the best time to promote the documentary – “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” Rolling Stone had described that movie as antisemitic. And Irving Tweeted a post for its promo.

Also read: What Is Kyrie Irving’s Religion? Nets Star’s Religious Background In Question Following Anti-Semitic Controversy

NBA Twitter calls out NBA and Nets’ hypocrisy in not taking disciplinary action against Kyrie Irving

The league and Brooklyn Nets did criticize this with their official statements, but no disciplinary action had been taken by either in the same regard. Now, imagine if it was a white player doing this.

At this point in time, it is not even surprising that there are mixed reactions to Kyrie being a racist. While the 2016 champ didn’t face any disciplinary action from his team or Adam Silver, imagine if it was a white player doing these things.

That’s what the internet got on to when Bally Sport’s lead NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson suggested that we wouldn’t be even talking about any of it if the Nets were 5-0 right now instead of 1-4.

NBA Twitter got back on Robinson and called out NBA’s hypocrisy.

— Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) October 31, 2022

— Mark, Sauce Gardner Fan Club President (@msdos84) October 31, 2022

— mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) October 31, 2022

Why is Irving treated differently than Meyers Leonard?

While playing a game and streaming it live, Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat used an antisemitic slur in excitement which cost him his NBA career.

The Heat big man was fined $50,000, got banned for a week, and hasn’t played in the NBA ever since. The incident took place in March 2021 and Leonard is still out of the NBA.

Why is Irving treated differently? He is even doing everything in cold blood and not while being highly excited playing a video game, which generally gets people to say some hurtful things they don’t even mean.

We’d never know. As Irving has taken his Tweet down, we will not see the league or his team take any further action on it.

Also read: Kyrie Irving Threatens To ‘Have An Army’ Following Accusations of Anti-Semitism