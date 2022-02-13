Basketball

“An ecstatic Daryl Morey receives James Harden at the airport”: The city of Philadelphia welcomes The Beard with open arms with his new jersey #no.1 already being on display

"An ecstatic Daryl Morey receives James Harden at the airport": The city of Philadelphia welcomes The Beard with open arms with his new jersey #no.1 already being on display
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"LeBron James is a stat padder extraordinaire!": Despite his teams in obvious losses this season, the Lakers superstar has had multiple instances of gunning for personal records
Next Article
"I love Isaiah Thomas, I have talked with him often since he left": Brad Stevens still might add the veteran point guard in the open roster spot of the Celtics
NBA Latest Post
"I love Isaiah Thomas, I have talked with him often since he left": Brad Stevens still might add the veteran point guard in the open roster spot of the Celtics
“I love Isaiah Thomas, I have talked with him often since he left”: Brad Stevens still might add the veteran point guard in the open roster spot of the Celtics

Brad Stevens still loves Isaiah Thomas like all other Bostonians, he recently talked about the…