“An ecstatic Daryl Morey receives James Harden at the airport”: The city of Philadelphia welcomes The Beard with open arms with his new jersey #no.1 already being on display

Sixers President Daryl Morey welcomes old friend James Harden as the former Rockets MVP lands in a private jet at Philadelphia.

As NBA fans reel from the blockbuster trade involving James Harden and Ben Simmons, The Beard arrived in Philadelphia. Harden was received at the airport by close friend, and Sixers President Daryl Morey. In what many believe, this trade was for long in the making.

Harden and Morey go back a long way from their days in Houston. The two enjoyed great success in the Rockets organization, where Morey was the GM. In all his seasons in Houston, Harden made the playoffs each time and became one of the most elite scorers in the league.

Unfortunately, the Rockets would never get past the WCF, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors. Post their semi-finals exit in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, Morey stepped down as the Rockets GM. At the time, head coach Mike D’Antoni had moved from the Rockets to the Nets.

Post this shakeup in the Rockets organization, the relationship between the franchise and Harden worsened. The ten-time All-Star would force himself out, having Brooklyn and Philadelphia as preferred destinations.

Daryl Morey welcomes James Harden to Philadelphia.

It was great news for hoop fans in Philly, who had finally got rid of the Simmons situation. A city with a passionate fan base was more than happy to welcome Harden. It was a great reunion for Harden and Morey, captured on camera.

It’s the beginning of a new chapter for Harden, who has shifted two teams in less than two seasons. The three-time scoring champion has nothing but a championship on his mind, the only thing missing from his decorated resume.