Bulls bad boy $500,000 Dennis Rodman took Carmen Electra on a life-threatening first date

Chicago Bulls’ infamous defensive star once took ‘Baywatch’ star Carmen Electra on a dangerous truck ride for their first date

There have been a lot of wild NBA stars in the league’s illustrious history. But no one has stood out quite like Dennis the Menace aka Dennis Rodman.

The Chicago Bulls’ power forward was a strange mix of outlandish and outstanding. On the court, he was a force of nature. One that crawls up inside an opponent’s mind forcing them to commit mistakes.

What made him such an exceptional defender was his inability to quit. He just wouldn’t quit even while facing some of the greatest.

Karl Malone and Charles Barkley are considered to be two of the strongest forwards to ever grace the league. While everyone would nervously shake by these two’s side, Rodzilla would get under their skin.

The only thing that exceeded Rodman’s exceptionally bizarre style on the court was his exceptionally bizarre style off the court.

Remember the time he colored his hair blonde with 33 written on them? If you thought that ‘Scottie Pippen tribute hairstyle’ was outrageous, wait till you hear what he did on his first date with Carmen Electra.

Dennis Rodman drove his truck on the wrong side of the road with Carmen Electra seated in it

Rodman could very well be the most eccentric athlete in history. His escapades are legendary. The man partied with Kim Jong Un in North Korea. He deserves his respect.

But sometimes, just sometimes, The Worm tends to take things to the extreme. His first date with ‘Scary Movie’ actress Carmen Electra falls in that category.

Jason Hehir, director of The Last Dance, narrated a story that was cut from the docuseries. In a podcast, Hehir revealed the details of Dennis and Carmen’s magical time:

“Their first date, she told me, they’re driving along in his truck, and he gets on the highway going the wrong way and starts driving at traffic on the freeway.”

For a man who publicly married himself, this might just be ordinary. But for the rest of the world, it is a little too dangerous. Not just as a first date but in general.

Director Hehir did not relay any information on how they ended up on the wrong side in the first place. The best guess? Dennis felt like it.

Rodman married Electra after a night of intense partying in Las Vegas. The Bulls star who is worth $500,000 filed for an annulment just 9 days after.

Rodman claimed he was not in the right mental state on the wild night of his wedding. Somehow their relationship continued for a few more months until the two filed for divorce.

