Dennis Rodman made an ESPN reporter drive his $150,000 Ferrari while his “Pink Nails” were drying out

Eccentric former NBA star Dennis Rodman who dominated the league with his rebounding made ghostwriter drive his super expensive Ferrari

Dennis Rodman is as eccentric as it gets. Being eccentric is not necessarily bad. It’s not good either. It’s just someone who doesn’t fall for societal norms. The actions in the paradigm of that eccentricity define whether it’s the good kind or the bad.

For Rodman, however, none of that matters. He is eccentric to the point where his uniqueness is in constant conflict with what is expected of him.

For an immensely famous NBA star, that kind of scrutiny can be lethal. It’s almost a miracle that Dennis survived such scrutiny. In fact, he not only survived but thrived on it.

Rodman’s life began with struggle. Raised by a single mother, nothing came easy to him, especially. In a house where food and other resources were scarce, Dennis was raised with two sisters. An oddball, his mother kicked him out when he was in high school.

An event that left a deep bruise on The Worm’s psyche. The Detroit Pistons drafted Dennis in 1986. He became an unstoppable rebounder under Chuck Daly’s coaching.

By 1991-92, Rodman was averaging an insane 18.7 rebounds per game. Later, Chicago Bulls’ then-coach Phil Jackson drafted Rodman.

Along with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Rodman was a part of the legendary big three. But Rodman remained an outlier throughout his career.

Dennis Rodman gave author Tim Keown keys to his Ferrari

Tim Keown, the ghostwriter of Dennis Rodman’s biography, narrated his experience with the flashiest athlete of the 90s.

On a Saturday morning, the guy who dated Madonna strolled to a nail salon in a Ferrari. . Gave the keys to Keown his $150,000 ride, and left the flamboyant pink to dry.

Keown revealed: “Afterward, he tossed me the keys to his Ferrari convertible and said he’d resume his spot behind the wheel when his nails were sufficiently dry. My car at the time, a ’78 Honda Civic, was not adequate preparation for the power of the Ferrari, and my failure to master the clutch caused us to bounce our way down Rodeo Drive, top down, Dennis obscenely obvious with his fuchsia hair easy for all to see. As I remember it, the nails dried quickly.”

It’s possible The Worm to this date believes this was normal. For a man who married himself, partied with North Korean Dictator Jong Un. This must have been hardly noticeable.

He is one of a kind, a player like none other. His stories and legendary escapades will remain part of NBA folklore for decades to come.

