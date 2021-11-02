“Collin Sexton really played 3-on-5 for more than 10 minutes”: When the Cavs star played alongside 2 Alabama teammates and almost defeated the Golden Gophers

Back in 2017, followed by several ejections, Collin Sexton and his Alabama team was left to play 3-on-5 against Minnesota. The Cavs star dropped 40 points and almost defeated the Golden Gophers.

Collin Sexton has been one of the league’s premier youngsters. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has been a two-way star, with the capability of erupting on a scoring rampage while also shutting down the opponents best player on the defensive end.

However, Sexton has been an energetic individual since his high school and college days. And one such instance when he displayed the immense heart and grit he played the game with was on November 25th 2017.

During his college days, representing Alabama, playing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Barclays Center Classic game, Collin really had to play 3-on-5. Things were chirpy between the players of the two teams right from warmup, which then escalated to an on-court brawl resulting in Alabama’s bench getting an automatic ejection.

On top of the entire bench being ejected, Dazon Ingram had to take the bench after being fouled out. Forward John Petty too was out with an ankle injury, leaving the Crimson Tide to continue the game with just 3 players – Sexton, Riley Norris, and Galin Smith.

Collin Sexton balled out putting up a 31-point second-half while playing 3-on-5 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Much to everyone’s surprise, Collin and his other two teammates didn’t lose hope. Despite the massive disadvantage, the three Alabama players battled it out giving it their all.

Playing handicapped with almost 10 whole minutes, Bama outscored Minnesota 30-22 and cut down the lead to just 3 points with just over a minute to go. Despite their valiant efforts, it was Minnesota who managed to grab the close 89-84 win.

“Young Bull” finished the game with an incredible performance putting up 40 points (31 in the second half), 6 rebounds and 5 assists while almost handing Minnesota one of the most embarrassing losses in American college basketball history.

Just the simple thought of Sexton upsetting the Golden Gophers gives chills to Alabama fans till date.

Clearly, this was one of the craziest basketball game we have ever witnessed.