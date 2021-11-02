Basketball

“I see this struggle as an opportunity to show my true character”: Damian Lillard addresses his recent shooting slump, with fans pouring in overwhelming support

"I see this struggle as an opportunity to show my true character": Damian Lillard addresses his recent shooting slump, with fans pouring in overwhelming support
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Marcus Smart can't call out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on national television, that is a locker room code": Former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins slams Smart for taking shots at his teammates publicly
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I see this struggle as an opportunity to show my true character": Damian Lillard addresses his recent shooting slump, with fans pouring in overwhelming support
“I see this struggle as an opportunity to show my true character”: Damian Lillard addresses his recent shooting slump, with fans pouring in overwhelming support

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard addresses the recent shooting slump he has been going…