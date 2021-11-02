“I see this struggle as an opportunity to show my true character”: Damian Lillard addresses his recent shooting slump, with fans pouring in overwhelming support

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard addresses the recent shooting slump he has been going through. Dame Time sees this crisis as an opportunity to prove himself.

Damian Lillard is no doubt one of the top 5 point guards in the league currently. The Blazers star is known for his ability to shoot long range and having clutch genes. Lillard has averaged 24.6 PPG on a 43.8% shooting so far in his career.

The Trail Blazers have kicked off their 2021-22 campaign on a mediocre note. The team currently holds a 3-4 record. Lillard’s subpar performances are one of the main reasons. However, the six-time All-Star is confident about getting his rhythm back sooner than later.

Though umpteen teams were poaching him, Lillard made sure his loyalties lie with the Portland franchise. The front office hired former NBA champion and Finals MVP Chauncey Billups as their new head coach.

The Blazers lost to the 76ers tonight, despite Lillard having a double-double. However, the Blazers point guard was inefficient from the field in his shooting.

Damian Lillard embraces his recent shooting struggles as a challenge.

In the seven games so far, Lillard has averaged 18.6 PPG, 8.6 APG, and 4.0 RPG on a disappointing 34.9% shooting from the field and 23.1% from the 3-point line.

Considering how elite a shooter Lillard is, these stats are surprising. Nonetheless, Logo Lillard sees this struggle as an opportunity to prove himself.

“I see this struggle as an opportunity to show my true character. I embrace that, it’s not fun and it’s not easy, I see it as a challenge and it’s one I accept.”

Dame Time would receive a lot of love and support for the above statements.

