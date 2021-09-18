“Andre Drummond missed more free throws in 1 game than Steve Nash missed in 5 of his 13 seasons”: A Redditor digs an unusual statistic about the former Lakers center

An interesting statistic shows Andre Drummond missed 23 free throws in a game against the Houston Rockets, equivalent to what Steve Nash missed in 5 of the 13 seasons he played in the NBA.
Free throw shooting can be a blessing or a curse for an NBA player. However, in the modern age of the game, it is one of the most necessary tools in a player’s arsenal. With NBA becoming more of a shooters league, one cannot escape the wrath of fans for missing free throws.
A recent statistic shows Andre Drummond topping the list of most free throws missed by a player in a single game. The 2x All-Star is a career 47% shooter from the free-throw line. Standing at 6″10 and weighing 279lb, one can imagine that shooting might not be Drummond’s forte.
However, missing 23 free throws in a single game takes it to a whole new low. On the contrary, there is 2x MVP Steve Nash, who has missed more than 23 free throws in only 5 out of the 13 seasons he played in the NBA.
In a 2016 game between the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets, Drummond synced a dismal 13 out of the 36 attempts he had at the free throw.
A bizarre free-throw statistic comparison between Steve Nash and Andre Drummond.
Drummond created a rather infamous record on 16th January 2016, in a game against the Houston Rockets. The former Pistons player missed 23 out of his 36 attempts at the free-throw line, thus being a dismal 36.1% from the foul line that night.
Interestingly, Drummond was a +10 during the game and had 11 rebounds. The Big Penguin, who played for the Pistons during the time, won the away match. Drummond has 17-points in the game.
On the other hand, Hall of Famer Steve Nash missed 23 or more free throws in only 5 of the 13 seasons he played in the NBA. The 8x All-Star was a career 90.4% shooter from the free-throw.
|Season
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|FT missed
|1996-97
|42
|51
|0.824
|9
|1997-98
|74
|86
|0.86
|12
|1998-99
|38
|46
|0.826
|8
|1999-00
|75
|85
|0.882
|10
|2000-01
|231
|258
|0.895
|27
|2001-02
|260
|293
|0.887
|33
|2002-03
|308
|339
|0.909
|31
|2003-04
|230
|251
|0.916
|21
|2004-05
|211
|238
|0.887
|27
|2005-06
|257
|279
|0.921
|22
|2006-07
|222
|247
|0.899
|25
|2007-08
|222
|245
|0.906
|23
|2008-09
|196
|210
|0.933
|14
|2009-10
|211
|225
|0.938
|14
|2010-11
|227
|249
|0.912
|22
|2011-12
|127
|142
|0.894
|15
|2012-13
|107
|116
|0.922
|9
|2013-14
|22
|24
|0.917
|2
Nash retired from the league in 2015, while Drummond recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a backup to Joel Embiid.