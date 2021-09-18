“Andre Drummond missed more free throws in 1 game than Steve Nash missed in 5 of his 13 seasons”: A Redditor digs an unusual statistic about the former Lakers center

An interesting statistic shows Andre Drummond missed 23 free throws in a game against the Houston Rockets, equivalent to what Steve Nash missed in 5 of the 13 seasons he played in the NBA.

Free throw shooting can be a blessing or a curse for an NBA player. However, in the modern age of the game, it is one of the most necessary tools in a player’s arsenal. With NBA becoming more of a shooters league, one cannot escape the wrath of fans for missing free throws.

A recent statistic shows Andre Drummond topping the list of most free throws missed by a player in a single game. The 2x All-Star is a career 47% shooter from the free-throw line. Standing at 6″10 and weighing 279lb, one can imagine that shooting might not be Drummond’s forte.

However, missing 23 free throws in a single game takes it to a whole new low. On the contrary, there is 2x MVP Steve Nash, who has missed more than 23 free throws in only 5 out of the 13 seasons he played in the NBA.

In a 2016 game between the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets, Drummond synced a dismal 13 out of the 36 attempts he had at the free throw.

A bizarre free-throw statistic comparison between Steve Nash and Andre Drummond.

Drummond created a rather infamous record on 16th January 2016, in a game against the Houston Rockets. The former Pistons player missed 23 out of his 36 attempts at the free-throw line, thus being a dismal 36.1% from the foul line that night.

Interestingly, Drummond was a +10 during the game and had 11 rebounds. The Big Penguin, who played for the Pistons during the time, won the away match. Drummond has 17-points in the game.

On the other hand, Hall of Famer Steve Nash missed 23 or more free throws in only 5 of the 13 seasons he played in the NBA. The 8x All-Star was a career 90.4% shooter from the free-throw.

According to Redditor,

Nash retired from the league in 2015, while Drummond recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a backup to Joel Embiid.