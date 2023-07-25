“Johnny Depp is a Rockstar”: Years After Witnessing Michael Jordan’s Divorce, Marcus Jordan Refutes Larsa’s Claim About Messy Celebrity Marriages

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan recently spoke about celebrity marriages during his podcast with partner Larsa Pippen. The two have been together since the start of the year and use their “Separation Anxiety” podcast to talk about a range of topics including marriage and divorce. Recently, the two debated the topic of celebrity divorces. Larsa brought up the examples of Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt, claiming that it was the men who always came out on top. Marcus however, suggested that the two examples were unique and that there was no such general rule in practice.

Larsa had a rather long and torrid divorce with Jordan’s ex-teammate Scottie Pippen. She seemed to be banking on personal experience. However, Marcus himself has been witness to the divorce of his parents, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. He claimed that both Pitt and Johnny Depp were legitimate rockstars, and there is no general rule that men tend to come out as winners in celebrity divorces.

Larsa Pippen brings up Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp to prove point to Marcus Jordan

The podcast generally does not result in any major disagreements between the couple. Talking about divorce, Larsa claimed that during celebrity marriages, men seem to come out better and get public support despite having messy divorces.

However, Marcus argued that Depp and Pitt were two unique examples of legitimate “rockstars” who would always be supported. Larsa seemed to agree, as Marcus appeared to bank on his own experience with divorce:

“Johnny Depp is a rockstar. He just got a huge contract for the Pirates of the Carribbean. Those are 2 unique instances of guys coming out on top. Women like to rally around other women, 100%. During that trial, people were saying, save Johnny Depp. Noone was saying anything else.”

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy finalized their divorce back in 2006. MJ has since married American model Yvette Prieto, and the couple are still happily together.

Larsa’s marriage with Scottie Pippen was not “messy”

Larsa and Scottie decided to separate back in November 2018. While the two still lived together until their divorce was finalized, the overall ordeal was not as “messy” as some of other celebrity divorces.

The two ended up agreeing to terms outside of court after peaceful negotiations. The divorce was finalized in August 2021. Larsa has recently been using the podcast to reveal details about her relationship with Scottie.

While there were differences between the two, Larsa still seems to have a lot of respect for her ex. The couple shared 4 kids together and appear to not have any resentment towards each other.